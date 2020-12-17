Even before his The Hub development on Lovers Lane is complete, David Chandler is aiming to develop more property along another of Bowling Green’s highly traveled roads.
At an auction Dec. 12, Chandler was the successful bidder on two of the four tracts offered in what auctioneer Joe Houchens called the Merritt-Hardin-Fletcher Farm property at 9888 Nashville Road.
Warren County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office records show the property is owned by Margaret Huff of Indianapolis. Chandler said it had been in the same family since the mid-19th century.
Chandler bid $1.76 million for an 83.5-acre tract of farmland with frontage on Nashville Road and $340,000 for an adjacent three-acre tract that includes a historic home.
Joe Neal Ballance of Warren County’s Triple Oaks Farms won the bid on the other two tracts, buying more than 200 acres of farmland for about $4 million.
Chandler, who has worked with business partner Mike Simpson of Chandler Property Management to develop commercial and residential properties in several states, said he recognized the potential of this property that is just south of Buchanon Park.
“I have no present plan for the property,” Chandler said Tuesday. “I just think that is a potential growth area over the next 10 years.
“I look forward to coming up with some plans for the property over time. There won’t be any rush on it.”
Chandler, who has developed a number of Bowling Green’s hotels, has his hands full now with the $200 million, 103-acre The Hub development that will eventually include 590 apartments, a 195-room Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel and commercial aspects that include the three-story American Bank & Trust corporate center.
Although behind schedule, Chandler said The Hub is progressing nicely.
He noted the American Bank & Trust building is complete and open and that a three-story, 32,727-square-foot office building being developed by Johnny Webb and Jim Scott is going up next door.
Work on the hotel and the apartments is continuing, and Chandler said about 200 of the apartments have been leased.
“They have been exceptionally well-received,” Chandler said of the apartments that are located to the rear of the development. “But the majority are still being built.”
Chandler said the coronavirus pandemic resulted in “supply chain interruptions” that caused some delays.
But he said he is working in Tennessee on developments in the Murfreesboro and Gallatin areas. Chandler and Simpson have also been working on rehabilitating the 18-hole Cave Valley Golf Club at the former Park Mammoth Resort and Rockcastle Shooting Center in Park City.
Chandler and Simpson were the successful bidders at the 2019 auction of the Park Mammoth property and now own about 850 of that property’s 1,495 acres.
Chandler said he hopes to open the golf course in the summer of 2021.
With so many developments in the works, Chandler said “it may take a while” to come up with a plan for the newly acquired Nashville Road property.
The acreage is in a prime growth area in the southern end of Warren County, where the opening of South Warren High School a decade ago and the growth of the South Central Industrial Park have sparked a bevy of residential and commercial developments along Nashville Road.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.