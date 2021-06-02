In the works for years, changes to how the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County votes on rezonings and other property-specific actions may be implemented as soon as July.
An amended and reworked joint agreement involving Warren Fiscal Court and all cities within the county has passed all the required legislative bodies on at least one reading.
Second readings are expected to pass this month, meaning the planning commission could begin in July operating under a new format that gives more weight to the county government and the city of Bowling Green but continues to give the county’s small cities – Oakland, Plum Springs, Smiths Grove and Woodburn – a voice in developments in and near their incorporated areas.
Ben Peterson, the planning commission’s executive director, explained last year that the joint agreement hadn’t been revised since 2001.
An effort to make changes that better reflect population centers and funding of the commission began about three years ago.
Early versions of an amended joint agreement garnered little support from the small cities, but the latest version seems to be an acceptable compromise.
The new joint agreement is a reworked version of one that was presented last December and either voted down or tabled by the small cities. This one is essentially the same except for an extension of the geographic range of the voting jurisdictions spelled out in the agreement.
Currently, all 12 planning commission members (four each from Warren County and the city of Bowling Green and one each from the four small cities) vote on all matters that come before the commission.
Under the amended plan, all 12 will continue to vote on broad policy matters such as changes to the county’s comprehensive plan and Future Land Use Map.
Voting on zoning changes and other applications related to specific properties will be handled differently under the amended plan.
For such applications in the Bowling Green city limits or in unincorporated Warren County, only the four Bowling Green and the four county representatives will vote.
For applications in the city limits of one of the four small cities or within three-quarters of a mile of the city limits, the appointee of that small city will vote along with the four county-appointed commission members.
Under the plan the small cities rejected or tabled, voting rights for the small cities were extended only a quarter-mile beyond city limits.
The extension by an extra half-mile seems to have been enough of a compromise for the small cities to accept, although it’s grudging acceptance in some cases.
“We didn’t have a lot of options other than getting a little more distance on the boundary,” said David Stiffey, Smiths Grove’s mayor. “Change was inevitable, so we kinda compromised.”
That compromise was necessary, Oakland Mayor Shirlene Mills said, to keep the joint agreement in place.
“We didn’t have a choice if we were going to continue using the planning commission’s services,” Mills said.
Mills does believe that extending the boundary for voting to three-quarters of a mile will help Oakland and neighboring Smiths Grove.
“With the quarter-mile boundary, there could have been cases where neither city would have had a voice (in developments between the two cities),” Mills said. “Now either our representative or the Smiths Grove representative will have a vote.”
Although she said in December that she preferred the old way of operating, Mills said of the latest version of the joint agreement: “We passed it. We were pretty much given an ultimatum, but sometimes you have to bend a little.”
Peterson and Planning Commission Attorney Hamp Moore said when the amended joint agreement was presented that the change was needed in order to reflect the population centers and the funding of the planning commission.
Peterson pointed out that Bowling Green and unincorporated Warren County have 67% of the potential voting power on the planning commission but make up more than 98% of the population and funding for the commission.
Once all the small cities have approved the amended agreement on second reading, Peterson and his staff will have to determine which commissioners need to attend which meetings.
“We expect to start with the new format in July,” he said. “To start with, we’ll have six meetings per year where the full board is together.
“After that, it’s just a matter of who can show up at the meetings. When cities grow and boundaries change, that could be a problem.”
