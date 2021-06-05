GLASGOW – The cost for Glasgow Electric Plant Board customers to subscribe to Showtime and HBO will soon decrease.
Melanie Reed, interim superintendent, said during the GEPB’s May board meeting that the GEPB cable television programming committee recently learned the wholesale rates for Showtime and HBO were decreasing.
The current subscription rate for Showtime is $14 per month. The new rate for Showtime will be $10.99 per month for new subscribers.
HBO currently costs $16 per month, but will be reduced to $15 per month also for new subscribers, according to a slide presented during the meeting.
Reed also shared with the board a decision made by the cable television programming committee to drop AMC Network channels from the GEPB cable television lineup. The decision to drop all five AMC Network channels was made after attempts to negotiate cheaper rates failed, and after receiving very little response from a social media survey and a community poll.
The five AMC Network channels that will be dropped effective Wednesday are: Women’s Entertainment, American Movie Channel, Sundance, British Broadcasting Corporation America and International Film Channel.
There were three items of business discussed by the board without any action being taken.
One item was in regard to economic development funds.
Reed explained the Tennessee Valley Authority provides support to local power companies distributing TVA power for participation in economic development organizations at the local level.
TVA provides up to $10,000 with the other half of the match coming from local power companies.
GEPB typically has given the maximum donation of $10,000.
D.T. Froedge, board chairman, asked which organizations have benefited from the program.
“In the past it has gone to Sustainable Glasgow,” Reed said.
Organizations wishing to receive funding from the program must fill out paperwork, telling TVA why they meet the requirements and how they intend to spend the money.
The deadline for choosing an organization is Sept. 30.
The board also discussed a program dating back to 2015 involving more than 300 GEPB customers who received either battery systems, thermostats or water heaters to reduce power costs during peak hours.
Due to changes that have been made in GEPB’s electric rate structure, that program will also change.
Some of those participating in the program may want to continue, Froedge said.
Reed told the board GEPB will be in touch with those customers about the changes.
The board also received an update on the search for a new superintendent for the GEPB.
William Ray stepped down as superintendent of GEPB in March, after which he began working as a consultant to GEPB and will continue to do so possibly until Sept. 1. He will retire once his term as consultant has ended. No date for his retirement has been set, Reed said.
She also told the board the superintendent’s position has been advertised on several online job boards, but GEPB has yet to receive a response.
The board was also given a report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on GEPB’s receivable accounts and minor renovations taking place in the power company’s lobby and the possibility of reopening the lobby to the public July 1.