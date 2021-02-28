The upcoming household hazardous waste collection scheduled in March will look very different as Warren County Public Works has modified the event to better serve the community and maintain COVID-19 protocols.
Thanks to a partnership with Sherwin Williams and Batteries Plus, the household hazardous waste collection will take place over the entire month of March in Bowling Green.
All month, residents of Warren County can drop batteries off for collection at Batteries Plus Bulbs on the U.S. 31-W By-Pass. Residents can also pick up bags of paint hardener from Sherwin Williams at the Campbell Lane location.
Items can also be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18-20 at the Warren County Salt Barn on Lauren Avery Drive.
Nikki Koller, assistant director of Warren County Public Works, said the decision was made in anticipation of an increased number of participants this year after both 2020 events were canceled due to COVID-19.
“I want to emphasize that this is due to COVID-19,” Koller said. “For the safety of everyone involved, we stress for the public to space out and not to come all on one day. It’s always been one of the most well-attended events that we do. We are ready to support anyone who wants to drop off hazardous materials.”
Warren County Division for Environmental Planning & Assistance Coordinator Stan Reagan said they still have the grant money from last year’s canceled events and intend to use that to pay for the disposal of this month’s anticipated increased collection.
Public Works will be asking for specific items through the three-day stretch March 18-20 in an effort to reduce the overall crowd size throughout the collection, according to Reagan.
On March 18-19, they will only be accepting paint, electronics (no box TVs) and batteries. On March 20, they will also be accepting hazardous waste like chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, gas cylinders, waste oil, light bulbs, etc.
Reagan said most of what they collect can be disposed of at home in small amounts, but it’s more difficult to do so in large portions on your own.
Both Reagan and Koller also ask for people to stay in their cars as they come through to drop-off items at the collection. Koller added that around 1,000 cars usually come through the event.
“Hopefully, this encourages not as many people to come on that one day and they take advantage of the full month,” Reagan said.
Commented