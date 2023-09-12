From brush and house fires to gas leaks and medical assists, Warren County's nine volunteer fire departments have no shortage of emergency responses these days.
Now those firefighters are making their own emergency call for help, and Warren Fiscal Court has taken the first step toward providing that assistance.
At their Aug. 31 meeting, the six county magistrates voted to authorize advertising for proposals from consultants to do a study and review of the nine VFDs that is expected to lead to some recommendations that could address what the fire chiefs see as a structure in need of repair.
The county VFDs, established in 1972 and funded largely through fire dues that have been part of county tax bills since 2004, are struggling to keep up in a county where residential and commercial growth has spread like wildfire.
On a September afternoon, Richardsville VFD Chief Brian Lee summed it up: "Today we've had six runs since 7 o'clock this morning. We're overwhelmed and definitely need relief."
You don't have to take Lee's word for it. The county fire departments, organized as nonprofits that rely almost exclusively on trained volunteers, have seen their work load explode.
Woodburn Fire Chief Bob Skipper recalled that, when he started as a firefighter nearly 35 years ago, the department was making about 80 runs per year. That number for the Woodburn VFD was up to 596 last year, and that growth is mirrored by the other VFDs.
The total calls for service for the nine VFDs reached 4,672 last year (up from 4,321 in 2018) and is on pace for a 15% increase this year.
Such numbers had fire chiefs sounding alarms during the 2022 county elections, calling on current and potential elected officials to make some changes.
"Everything has continued to grow, including our run volumes," said Jason Duckett, chief of the Gott VFD. "We have people who do want to volunteer, but they can't volunteer that much time to cover that many runs."
Doug Gorman, now in his first term as county judge-executive, heard those concerns from Duckett and others, leading him to include $53,000 for a study of the VFDs in this fiscal year budget.
"Our volunteer fire departments are fantastic," Gorman said. "For 50 years, we've relied on volunteers throughout the county.
"Now everyone is asking what do we need to do to address the growth. I felt that the best thing would be to hire a consultant who can give us options."
Fifth District Magistrate Eric Aldridge agrees. He and five of the VFD chiefs served on a committee that put together a request for proposals as the first step in finding a consultant.
At the Aug. 31 meeting, Aldridge said the primary goal of the RFP is "to retain a consultant that can conduct a study to assess whether existing levels of staffing, facilities, equipment and funding are adequate."
Fire chiefs like Lee already believe the current funding structure falls short of what is needed.
Currently, the VFDs are funded primarily by annual fire dues of $50 for households and $70 for businesses.
Fiscal court supplements the dues with annual allotments and purchases firetrucks on a rotating basis, but the total annual operating budget for the nine departments still comes to less than $2 million.
In contrast, the Bowling Green Fire Department has a budget of $21.1 million for the current fiscal year.
Going to an all-professional structure like the city probably isn't in the cards for the county VFDs, but Lee hopes the study will at least call for more paid staff.
Currently, Lee's department and the Alvaton VFD are the only departments able to pay a part-time person to handle paperwork and respond to daytime medical runs.
"It (the part-time paid staff) helps, but it's not enough," said Lee, chief of the Richardsville VFD since 2008. "In order for us to continue to provide an acceptable level of service, we have to look at funding."
Aldridge said any consultant recommendations on how to increase funding won't come for several months, but some ideas are already being floated by the fire chiefs.
Both Lee and Duckett point out that the fire dues that show up on tax bills haven't increased since 2013.
"The fire dues haven't kept up with inflation," Duckett said.
Other ideas floated by the fire chiefs and by magistrate candidates during last year's campaign include creating a taxing district similar to those that fund the Warren County Public Library and the county conservation district and instituting an insurance premium tax similar to the one that partially funds the city fire department.
All possible funding streams are on the table, say Aldridge and Gorman.
"We definitely want to be open and not have preconceived ideas," Aldridge said. "The consultant will come back with recommendations, but we don't have to do any of them."
Whatever recommendations are approved by fiscal court, Gorman aims to have them implemented in time for the start of the next fiscal year in July 2024.
"We're not obligated to do anything the consultant might suggest," Gorman said. "It will be up to fiscal court to decide.
"We're going in with an open mind. The recommendations might mean a multi-step process. We're not going to bite off more than we can chew."