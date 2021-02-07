The fate of a plan to restructure how voting is handled on most City-County Planning Commission of Warren County decisions, which requires approval by all the county’s legislative bodies, could come down to geography.
Warren Fiscal Court and the Bowling Green City Commission have approved an amended joint agreement that would give more weight to the city of Bowling Green and the unincorporated areas of the county on rezonings and other property-specific actions but maintain the joint nature of the commission on broader planning issues.
The county’s four small cities – Oakland, Plum Springs, Smiths Grove and Woodburn – haven’t yet approved the amended plan that would limit the voting power of their representatives on the commission, and the mayors of those cities are pushing for changes in the geographic range of the voting jurisdictions spelled out in the plan.
Currently, all 12 planning commission members (four each from Warren County and the city of Bowling Green and one each from the four small cities) vote on all matters that come before the commission.
Under the amended plan, all 12 will continue to vote on broad policy matters such as changes to the county’s comprehensive plan and Future Land Use Map.
Voting on zoning changes and other applications related to specific properties will be handled differently under the amended plan.
For such applications in the Bowling Green city limits or in unincorporated Warren County, only the four Bowling Green and the four county representatives will vote.
On applications in the city limits of one of the four small cities or within a quarter-mile of the city limits, the appointee of that small city will vote along with the four county-appointed commission members.
It’s an arrangement that would exclude the representatives of the four small cities from voting on most of the items that come before the commission; so, predictably, it hasn’t been embraced by those cities.
Woodburn, after approving the plan on first reading, voted it down on second reading. The other three cities have tabled the measure and requested that the quarter-mile buffer for voting be extended.
“We talked about a broader range,” said David Stiffey, mayor of Smiths Grove. “Between our city limit and the Oakland city limit is about two miles, so we talked about extending the buffer to one mile. One mile I don’t think is unreasonable.”
Stiffey said he has talked with new Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott about extending the buffer.
“He talked like they might consider looking at it again,” Stiffey said.
Oakland Mayor Shirlene Mills, who said in December that she was “not real thrilled” with the amended plan, said in a Thursday email that she has also requested that the buffer be extended to one mile.
Mills said the amended joint agreement is on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Oakland City Commission, but she didn’t know Thursday what she and the commission members would be considering.
“I will be making some emails and phone calls to determine what we will be voting on,” she said.
Likewise, Plum Springs Mayor Shed Johnson said his city commission has tabled the new voting plan but may address it again at a meeting scheduled Thursday.
Johnson said Plum Springs faces a unique situation because it practically borders the Bowling Green city limits. Under the proposed amended voting plan, the Plum Springs representative on the planning commission could be excluded from voting on developments that are a stone’s throw from the city limits.
“We need to have the boundary (for voting) extended into the Bowling Green city limits,” Johnson said. “Negotiations are open, at least on my end.”
Johnson said the amended plan will be discussed at Thursday’s meeting but could be tabled again.
Woodburn Mayor Joe Wheet said his city commission has already met this month and won’t meet again until March 1. He wasn’t optimistic about a reconsideration of its rejection of the amended plan.
“The commissioners decided they didn’t like the format, so they voted against it,” Wheet said. “It was unanimous.”
Feelings against making changes to the status quo are strong in some of the other small cities as well.
“It doesn’t seem fair to not have a chance to vote on things like we have always been doing,” said Oakland’s Mills.
Ben Peterson, the planning commission’s executive director, said fairness was a consideration in efforts to amend the joint agreement to better reflect population centers and funding of the commission. The joint agreement was last revised in 2001, he said during a presentation to Warren Fiscal Court.
“There have been several versions, but this is the one we (planning commission staff) had the most input on,” Peterson said. “I think we have something that works, something that makes sense from a population and funding standpoint.”
Peterson said Bowling Green and unincorporated Warren County have 67% of the potential voting power on the planning commission but make up more than 98 percent of the population and funding for the commission.
The proposed changes seek to correct this imbalance as fairly as possible, according to Peterson’s presentation, while not changing the joint nature of the planning commission.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon also believes the changes are fair, and he is optimistic that all parties can come up with some tweaks that will be acceptable to everyone.
“I have talked with mayor Alcott, and he has spoken with each of the other mayors and has suggested expanding the zone surrounding each of the cities’ perimeters in order to strengthen their voice for planning and zoning changes surrounding their communities,” Buchanon said in a text message. “If this satisfies the Bowling Green city commissioners and the other cities’ commissioners, then I believe we have a way forward that will enable our communities to have a consolidated planning and zoning commission with a more reasonable sense of equity.”
