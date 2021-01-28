New policies that Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said the public may never even notice could help his office implement some technology that he hopes will benefit his office and the public.
Responding to the “Safe Policing for Safe Communities” executive order issued last summer by the Trump administration, Hightower and his staff put together some changes to their policy manual that were approved last week by Warren Fiscal Court.
In the wake of the law enforcement-related deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, the executive order that then-President Donald Trump signed in June gives police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices such as banning chokeholds and promoting de-escalation techniques.
Trump said that, as part of the order, the use of chokeholds would be banned “except if an officer’s life is at risk.”
The additions to the WCSO policy manual align with that prohibition.
The policy changes approved by fiscal court said WCSO deputies “shall not use a chokehold or neck restraint in the performance of his or her duties, unless deadly force is justified.”
The policy additions go further, saying: “Deputies shall not intentionally use any technique that restricts blood flow to the head, restricts respiration or which creates a reasonable likelihood that blood flow to the head or respiration would be restricted for the purpose of seizing evidence or preventing the destruction of evidence by ingestion.”
“We’ve never trained our officers to use chokeholds, so it has never been a topic that’s widely discussed,” Hightower said. “But, with what has happened across the nation, the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association wanted to specifically talk about those ideas and put them in a policy that prescribes measures related to use of force.”
The updated manual also includes new policies regarding post-restraint practices, stating that officers “should be cognizant of and avoid positional asphyxia. This agency prohibits prolonged face-down prone restraint.”
An officer’s duty to intervene is also addressed in a new policy that says: “Deputies of this agency have an affirmative duty to intervene if they witness a response to resistance that is clearly unreasonable. Any deputy present and observing another deputy or law enforcement officer from another agency using force that is clearly beyond that which is reasonable under the circumstances shall, when in a position to safely do so, intervene to prevent the use of unreasonable force.”
Implementing such policies is important for safe policing, but Hightower said it’s also imperative if the WCSO is going to get the grant funding needed to implement another measure he believes is needed.
Hightower said last summer that he would like to purchase body cameras for his deputies but couldn’t afford to do so without some grant funding, most likely from the federal government.
The “Safe Policing” executive order stipulated that discretionary grant funding would only go to law enforcement agencies that have implemented the standards for safe policing.
“If you’re going to apply for any federal grants, you need to have it (safe policing standards) in your policy manual,” Hightower said. “That’s just one small part of the grant application, but if you don’t have it you’re not eligible.”
Now that the safe policing items are in the policy manual, Hightower plans to reinforce them in different ways.
“We’ll update our website with the new policies so we’ll have transparency,” he said. “We’ll reinforce the policies through training.
“When incidents happen, they happen so quickly that without continued training you may not remember how to respond. You’re just trying to get control of somebody. These new policies will be part of our training and the written test that goes with that.”
