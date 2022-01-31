SCOTTSVILLE – An Allen County Detention Center inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge is accused with two other people of taking part in a plot to sneak methamphetamine into the jail.
A grand jury will hear evidence in the case against Rylan Wiles, 20, in connection with the alleged plot, which was uncovered by the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force.
Wiles, of Brownsburg, Ind., is charged with engaging in organized crime, along with Rockie Amburgey, 45, of Scottsville, and William Lee Hall, 37, of Franklin.
Hall has also been indicted on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and first-degree promoting contraband in connection with the investigation.
Task force Detective Trever Thompson testified at a preliminary hearing last week in Allen District Court that he was contacted by an Allen County school resource officer who had collected a suspicious package that had been brought to the Allen County Adult Learning Center on Jan. 4.
A man driving a gray car and wearing an orange toboggan and camouflage hooded sweatshirt had brought a package of Nerds candy to the learning center and left it with the GED instructor and said that the candy was meant for Wiles, who was enrolled at the time in the jail’s GED program, Thompson said.
Officials saw that the bottom had been cut out of the container, and while examining the contents found suspected methamphetamine and five pills suspected of being scheduled narcotics in the package, according to Thompson.
Investigators determined the package of candy had been bought at a nearby Dollar General, and detectives were able to identify Hall as the buyer, Thompson said.
An examination of phone activity at the jail revealed that Amburgey sent text messages from a jail-issued phone to Hall asking him to buy a bag of candy to take to the GED instructor.
According to an arrest citation, a message sent to a number revealed that a letter was sent with instructions on what to do.
“Detectives believe this letter was Amburgey asking for illegal narcotics and advising them how to carry out this act,” the citation said.
Thompson testified Wednesday that Amburgey also called Hall from the jail to instruct him that the package was intended to go to Wiles, and Amburgey spelled out Wiles’ name during the phone call.
Questioned by Wiles’ attorney, Ken Garrett, Thompson said there are no records of Wiles’ voice on any of the phone calls, and Wiles declined to give a statement to police.
Wiles is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
He and two other men are accused of breaking into the Stinson Lane home of Dustin Wix on May 7, 2019, to carry out a robbery. Wix, 47, was shot and killed during the incident.
Wiles, who faces life without parole if convicted as charged, has pleaded not guilty.