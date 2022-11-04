Additional charges have been filed against a Bowling Green man arrested earlier this week in connection with a shooting on Cumberland Trace, and police are also investigating his possible ties to a suspected overdose death.
Faisl Alzharani, 25, was arrested Tuesday by the Bowling Green Police Department on several charges after police were alerted to a shooting.
The gunshot victim, Tysean Johnson, 22, of Hopkinsville, reported being shot in the back while in the parking lot of a hotel on Cumberland Trace.
According to a BGPD report, Johnson told police that a man attempted to rob him before shooting him.
After being shot, Johnson walked to El Mazatlan restaurant on Cumberland Trace and asked employees to call police. Johnson was later flown to an area trauma center for treatment.
Police investigating the shooting received a call about a suspicious man at Days Inn on Cumberland Trace, and hotel staff reported finding a gun in the parking lot.
Surveillance footage from the hotel showed a silver Ford Explorer leaving the parking lot, driven by a man later identified as Alzharani, who was checked into a room at the hotel.
City police were then dispatched to a crash involving the Explorer at Scottsville Road and Bryant Way, and learned from witnesses at the scene that Alzharani ran from the site of the crash into Longhorn Steakhouse, where police found him in a bathroom and arrested him.
Alzharani, who declined to give a statement to police, was charged initially with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of theft by unlawful taking (auto), receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense), driving on a license suspended for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BGPD obtained a search warrant for the hotel room at Days Inn where Alzharani was staying and found two blue pills with an "M30" imprint that police said are consistent with pills laced with fentanyl, as well as suspected methamphetamine.
Later on Tuesday, charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery were filed against Alzharani in connection with the shooting.
Alzharani was also charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
According to an arrest citation, the charges resulted from a BGPD investigation into a possible overdose death of a 17-year-old on Tuesday, in which officers learned that the teenager had been supplied with M30 pills by another juvenile the previous night.
Police located the juvenile who bought the pills on Wednesday and got permission from his mother to interview him.
During the interview, the juvenile showed police the Snapchat account of the person from whom he said he bought the drugs, and police recognized the profile photo on the account as Alzharani, court records show.
"The juvenile confirmed the individual in the photo was the subject he met with at a local hotel parking lot and purchased 30 to 35 M30 pills for $13 each," Alzharani's arrest citation said.
Police made contact with an employee at the hotel who said that Alzharani had been staying there from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, and detectives obtained video surveillance footage from the hotel showing the juvenile meeting Alzharani in the parking lot, the citation said.
Alzharani is due to appear in Warren District Court on Tuesday for hearings on all cases.