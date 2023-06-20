A Franklin pharmacist and his wife who were both under federal indictment saw additional criminal charges returned against them last week by a grand jury.
A superseding indictment added 14 new criminal counts to the two that had previously been leveled against Joseph Huff and Jennifer Huff.
Joseph Huff, a pharmacist at Franklin Pharmacy, had been accused along with his spouse of conspiring to unlawfully distribute controlled substances and conspiring to commit theft of medical products.
The pair were alleged in the original indictment of conspiring to take oxycodone and hydrocodone from the pharmacy prior to the drugs being made available for retail purchase and selling or trading the substances for other narcotics.
They were accused of engaging in the conspiracy from May 2, 2020, to Jan. 17, working with unindicted co-conspirators to distribute oxycodone and hydrocodone “oftentimes in exchange for cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana,” according to an indictment.
The superseding indictment charges the Huffs with two counts of health care fraud based on allegations that Joseph Huff fraudulently billed Kentucky Medicaid on Feb. 25 for prescriptions for Jenifer Huff for Linzess and Nicotrol when no medical professional issued an order for the prescriptions.
Joseph Huff is also charged in the new indictment with another 10 counts of health care fraud.
Six of those counts center on allegations that Huff falsely billed various health care benefit programs for Adderall in order to obtain a higher reimbursement rate on six occasions in 2022 involving at least two patients.
The other four counts of health care fraud involve allegations that Huff fraudulently billed insurance on four occasions in 2021 and 2022 for dispensing the drug Eliquis to a patient who had in fact never received the medication.
Joseph Huff is also charged with a count of aggravated identity theft, with an indictment alleging that on Feb. 25 he used another person’s identification without lawful authority in relation to one of the counts of health care fraud.
The pharmacist also faces a count of making a false statement, having been accused in the indictment of faxing a false U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration form on Dec. 29 to report a robbery of certain narcotics when those items had in fact not been stolen.
The criminal charges stemmed from a months-long investigation that culminated in the execution of search warrants at the pharmacy in January, with Joseph Huff taken into custody.
Each count of health care fraud carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, the aggravated identity theft count is punishable by no less than two years in prison and the false statement charge carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.
Joseph Huff faces up to 40 years in prison on the original conspiracy charges, while Jenifer Huff faces up to 35 years on the same counts.
The two are scheduled to be arraigned July 12 on the new indictments in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.