MUNFORDVILLE – Three men accused in a deadly shooting last month in Hart County saw their cases referred Monday to a grand jury.
Cecil Daniels, Brandon Hodge and Dale Hodge each appeared by video for a preliminary hearing in Hart District Court.
Daniels, 21, of Elizabethtown, is charged with murder in the death of Robert W. Myers, 78, who was shot to death July 29.
Brandon Hodge, 31, and Dale Hodge, 65, both of Elizabethtown, are charged with murder by complicity.
Kentucky State Police Detective Gary Travis testified Monday that he responded to the reported shooting, which took place outside a residence on Hammonsville Road that Myers owned.
Travis said police received a description of a white U-Haul truck that had been seen in the area on more than one occasion on the day of the shooting.
Police learned the U-Haul had been rented from a Radcliff store to the co-defendants, Travis said.
Daniels and Brandon Hodge were arrested July 30. Dale Hodge was arrested the next day.
In a police interview, Daniels admitted shooting Myers, saying Myers confronted the group with a handgun, leading Daniels to retrieve a gun from the truck, Travis said.
“Daniels stated he feared for his life,” Travis said.
The detective testified the three men had formulated a plan to remove property from the residence, but they gave inconsistent statements regarding at whose behest the group traveled there.
Travis said Daniels told police he went to the property at the behest of the Hodges, while the Hodges said they had gone at the behest of Daniels.
Daniels also said the group had removed items from the property at the request of the Realtor listed for the property, who when contacted by police denied giving anyone permission to remove items from the property, Travis said.
Travis testified that the Hodges claimed to have been “in the vicinity” when the shots were fired, having walked away from the area when the confrontation began.
Police recovered Myers’ revolver from the crime scene but have not recovered any other firearms believed to have been involved.
Daniels remains in the Hart County Jail under a $1 million cash bond.
Hart District Court Judge Derek Reed modified Dale Hodge’s bond from $500,000 to $50,000 and modified Brandon Hodge’s bond from $500,000 to $250,000.
