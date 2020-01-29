Two Bowling Green men were hospitalized Wednesday after an apparent argument at a Rock Creek Drive apartment.
Early Wednesday morning, Bowling Green Police Department officers responded to 2056 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. 3, for an unknown trouble call and then received a report of a possible shooting in the driveway of the 100 block of West 13th Avenue.
On Rock Creek Drive, officers located Henry Escobar, 23, of Bowling Green, who apparently had been stabbed. On West 13th Avenue, officers found Luis Torres, 23, of Bowling Green, who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a statement from Bowling Green police.
Both men were transported to a hospital. Their condition was unknown as of late Wednesday morning.
BGPD detectives determined both men received their injuries during an argument in the apartment on Rock Creek Drive, according to BGPD, and charges are expected to be filed in the ongoing investigation.
