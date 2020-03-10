Campaigning on the slogan “Stand with Kentucky,” state Rep. and U.S. Senate hopeful Charles Booker stopped in Bowling Green on Tuesday.
The Warren County Democratic Women’s Club hosted the event at Little Fox Bakery. During part of the nearly two-hour event, attendees gazed up at Booker as he stood on a table and told them about his vision for the state.
“We can make sure that no one’s left behind, that folks have the freedom to make financial decisions in their life with (a) guaranteed basic income (and) that no one has to die because they don’t have money in their pocket by securing Medicare for all,” Booker said.
“When we really dig into that stuff, it’s stuff the majority of Kentuckians want.”
Booker, who has endorsed Democrat Bernie Sanders for president, said he supports erasing student loan debt, which he says he is still paying off, and the Green New Deal that aims to address climate change and economic inequality.
The last time he was in Bowling Green, Booker helped lead a climate strike march in December through the streets of Bowling Green with the activist group Sunrise Movement.
His support for the Green New Deal is one of the reasons why retired pastor and resident Roger Reed said he plans to vote for him.
“I like it because what it does – it creates a lot of jobs, a lot of energy, and things that we can get involved in from the ground up, and not have to be in the quarry,” Reed said.
Booker said his campaign will not accept contributions over $200 from oil, gas and coal industry executives, lobbyists or PACs.
Before being elected to the House in 2018, Booker was appointed in 2014 by then-Gov. Steve Beshear to serve as director of personnel and administrative services for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
In the House, Booker said he has fought for legislation on criminal justice, voting rights, gun reform and labor laws.
Ballotpedia.com said Booker will be one of at least 20 candidates on the primary election ballot in May hoping to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“Our campaign is based on turnout, encouraging people to get out and vote because we’ve got a reason to now,” Booker said. “It’s not just because Mitch is terrible, but it’s because we deserve a better future.”
