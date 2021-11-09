A pursuit that originated in Simpson County ended in downtown Bowling Green, with the suspect crashing into at least two vehicles Tuesday, police said.
Kentucky State Police said the incident began when a person called 911 in Simpson County to report a reckless driver.
The vehicle was located by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, but an attempt to stop the vehicle was unsuccessful and a pursuit ensued, KSP said.
After receiving a call at 8:53 a.m. for assistance from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, members of KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green assumed control of the pursuit when the vehicle entered Warren County, with the driver continuing into Bowling Green.
The pursuit ended downtown at State Street and 13th Avenue after the driver, identified as Paul Eden of Tennessee, crashed into two vehicles, rendering the car he was driving inoperable, KSP said.
Eden was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash. No other injuries were reported, according to KSP.
Eden was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted murder (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking (auto) and several drug and traffic offenses.
