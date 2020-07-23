A pursuit through multiple counties on Interstate 65 led to the arrest Wednesday of a Tennessee man.
According to an arrest citation, Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason Adkison observed a 1998 Ford Windstar traveling north on I-65 at 99 mph around the 31-mile marker.
The driver of the Windstar was later identified as Gerald Lovett, 45, of Clarksville, Tenn.
Adkison then attempted to stop the vehicle, which began to leave I-65 at the Oakland exit before abruptly returning to northbound I-65 and accelerating.
During the pursuit, the Windstar braked suddenly multiple times in an attempt to cause a crash with Adkison's cruiser, according to an arrest citation.
The pursuit continued into Edmonson and Barren counties until another KSP trooper deployed a tire deflation device that caused the Windstar to come to a stop around the 48-mile marker near Park City, according to KSP.
Lovett got out of the vehicle and ran up a rocky embankment, lying down on the grass at the top of the hill, his arrest citation said.
Police found an open beer can, an open vodka bottle and a glass pipe commonly associated with methamphetamine use in the Windstar, according to police records.
Adkison learned from dispatch that Lovett had four prior arrests for driving under the influence.
"(Lovett) stated that he thought he was heading south to Nashville and had no idea he was in Kentucky or driving north," Adkison said in the arrest citation.
Lovett was taken to The Medical Center for evaluation.
At the hospital, he complained of right arm pain and was given an X-ray, which required removing his handcuffs.
"(Lovett) made the statement that the cuffs should never have been completely taken off of him," Adkison said in the citation. "When asked why, he stated that he would take my firearm and shoot me with it."
Lovett was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and one count each of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fourth or greater offense), resisting arrest, driving on a license suspended for DUI and speeding.
Lovett remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
