Menu items at Bowling Green’s next downtown eatery will be much easier to swallow than they are to pronounce.
Rajna Bulut, who started the Cheese Queen business that creates and delivers charcuterie boards with such ingredients as prosciutto and gouda, is working with Hickory & Oak restaurant founder Josh Poling to open a storefront in The Vue development that is home to Poling’s upscale eatery along with 72 apartments.
Called Pastiche for its patchwork of different food elements, the restaurant will be in the former home of the Shop Local Kentucky apparel store on the State Street side of The Vue.
Although a building permit to alter the 1,200-square-foot space’s interior was applied for in March, both Poling and Bulut said an opening date for Pastiche is still a month or so away.
Both agree that Pastiche will be adding something unique to the downtown lunchtime offerings.
“It will focus on high-end ingredients,” Poling said. “It won’t be a place to come and get a bologna-and-cheese sandwich. We really want to focus on how good food can be.”
That focus has helped Bulut build her Cheese Queen business.
A Bosnian immigrant who came to Bowling Green in 2001 at age 5, Bulut studied architecture at Western Kentucky University and worked for a construction company while her sideline of creating tasty meat-and-cheese concoctions was taking off.
Making the charcuterie boards that are stacked with mixtures of meats, bread, fruit, vegetables and dipping sauces, Bulut has tapped into a market for delivering large and small boards to parties, weddings and other occasions.
“That’s kinda how I grew up eating meals,” said Bulut, whose uncle Jake Simic owns the La Gala event venue. “I thought I would fashion this into the American way.”
In addition to the catering, Bulut has started serving her creations at “pop-up” events at the Back Down South boutique on Park Row and other locations.
“It keeps growing,” she said. “Social media has helped a lot. It has been a side business, but now I want to jump into it full-time.”
Poling was happy to help Bulut while also helping fill the vacant commercial space in The Vue.
“I love people who are ambitious and have an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Poling, who also owned Home Cafe before opening Hickory & Oak. “I wanted to work with Rajna.
“We’re both really motivated to make this work and bring this concept to downtown. There are more and more people living downtown, and I feel like this store is going to be ideal for them.”
Poling believes Pastiche will fill a void, particularly now that the Bowling Green City Commission has approved applying for an Entertainment Destination District license in a portion of downtown.
“The idea at Hickory & Oak is that you come in for dinner and you have this experience,” Poling said. “The idea over there (Pastiche) is that you come in and get a board and have a glass of wine and hang out with your friends.
“It’s a lot more casual and laid-back. I think we need that downtown.”
Poling and Bulut said plans call for Pastiche to be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., with those hours extended for some special weekend events.
