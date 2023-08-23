Chemical distributor Harcros lands in Franklin

Its location along Interstate 65 and its proximity to Nashville have helped Franklin land another distribution center that could eventually employ as many as 30 people.
Kansas-based Harcros, a growing chemical distribution and manufacturing company, has set up shop in a 50,000-square-foot warehouse in the Henderson Industrial Park near the I-65 exit 6 interchange.
Harcros, started as Thompson-Hayward Chemicals in 1917, is now an employee-owned company with 29 locations throughout the United States.
The Franklin location, now operating with 10 employees, is an outgrowth of the company’s Nashville facility.
“We’ve been in Nashville over 50 years and have kinda outgrown that space,” said Adam Cichostepski, Harcros district manager for the Nashville area. “This (Franklin) is a great location, with easy access to the interstate. It puts us in a spot to really continue our growth.”
Harcros CEO Mark Hamilton echoed those thoughts.
“Franklin is an ideal community for Harcros’ new distribution center,” Hamilton said in a news release. “This facility will allow Harcros to more effectively service the mid-south region and will help us deliver the quality service our customers know us for.”
Harcros distributes specialty ingredients and chemicals for a range of uses that includes household, industrial and institutional cleaning, auto care, food ingredients and personal care.
As markets for those products grow, Cichostepski expects the Franklin facility to grow.
“We just hired an operations manager,” he said. “We’ll be hiring drivers and warehouse workers. As we build our business in Kentucky, we’ll add a sales person.”
Cichostepski said even the plant built by Bowling Green’s Stewart Richey Construction could itself grow.
“We bought 11 acres, and we’re using about half of that,” he said. “As we continue to grow, we have room to expand.”
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon called Harcros “a great addition to our industrial base.”
It’s an addition that partially offsets the recent loss of the city’s Toyo Automotive Parts plant and builds on the news that Trader Joe’s is constructing a three-building, 1 million-square-foot distribution center in the new Stone-Givens Industrial Park.
Trader Joe’s is investing $260 million to build and outfit the 160-acre campus that will provide warehousing, distribution and cold storage for the fast-growing grocery chain.
Plans call for the three-building Trader Joe’s complex to ultimately employ nearly 900 people.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.