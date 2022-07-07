After an electrical fire burned much of John E. Richardson Stadium on Thursday morning, Glasgow High School's Scotties will have to find a new home.
The Glasgow Fire Department arrived at the scene in Gorin Park at 1:48 a.m. to "the bulk of the stadium area" on fire, according to a news release. Glasgow fire units extinguished the flames by 3 a.m. and cleared the scene a few hours later.
After an investigation by the state fire marshal, it was determined that the blaze was caused by an electrical fire starting from an electrical panel box. There is no foul play suspected and no one was injured.
The fire destroyed the seating areas, restrooms, concession area and press box, said Eddie Furlong, Glasgow Parks and Recreation director.
"Everything besides the dugouts and the field itself is a total loss," Furlong said.
Richardson Stadium was built in 1957 to house Glasgow High School's baseball field. While its original wooden bleacher area was renovated in the early 1990s after "getting a little rickety," and the same portion of the stadium received a panel replacement around the same time, not much else has changed during its 65-year tenure.
"That was the uniqueness of the ballpark,” said Sam Royse, who has coached the Scotties baseball team for nearly 41 years. “It was the wooden and covered grandstands. I saw someone wrote that it was nostalgic, and it is.”
Royse started in 1982 as an assistant baseball coach and became head varsity baseball coach in 1985. In 2017, the diamond was named Sam Royse Field in his honor. Over the years, he said he's spent a lot of time in the ballpark, between coaching and summertime maintenance projects to keep it clean.
When Royse arrived around 2:15 a.m., the fire was still being put out, he said.
"It’s a pretty special place to me," he said. "It was pretty tough to stand there and watch it fall down."
Throughout its lifetime, Richardson Stadium saw hundreds of Glasgow High School baseball players run its bases. One former Scottie, Rodney Henderson, went on to pitch for the University of Kentucky and was drafted in 1992 by the Montreal Expos. Henderson also played for the Milwaukee Brewers during his career.
Another Scottie, Matt Bowles, went on to play for UK and Western Kentucky University before spending a year in the minor leagues.
"There’s been a lot of people that have come through those doors," said Furlong. "It’s a piece of history for Glasgow."
Several of Royse's players texted him about the fire Thursday morning, he said.
"They're sad about it, but we just try to reassure them that everything is going to be OK," Royse said.
Right now, the focus is on clean up to ensure that nobody gets hurt, Furlong said. While there haven't been any discussions about replacement yet, he said that the city is going to do what it can to give the Scotties a temporary home, whether that's Sam Royce Field or someplace else.
Either way, the community will continue to mourn the loss of a cherished piece of Glasgow history.
"I was up there in the corner the other day and there was somebody who drove around the park, I had no idea who it was, and they stopped and said, 'Man, that’s a beautiful ballpark,' " Royse said. "It’s a good place. It’s a good place and it’ll rise again. The history and the memories of it, they’re just lying up under the rubble there. They’re not gone anywhere, not gone anywhere at all."
Gorin Park will remain closed through at least Friday, according to the Glasgow Parks and Recreation Department.
— Sports Editor Jeff Nations contributed to this story.