The drivers of thousands of 1955-57 Chevys pop their car’s hoods for visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event to look at Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com). For additional photos, go to bgdailynews.com.
The owners of thousands of 1955-57 Chevys line up their car for visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event to look at on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
More than 2,400 1955-57 Chevys and thousands of spectators gather at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, for the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The drivers of thousands of 1955-57 Chevys pop their car’s hoods for visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event to look at on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event look under the hood of the 1955-57 Chevys lined up at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Drivers of 1955-57 Chevys rev their engines and burn out their tires as they line up to participate in the fun run drag races during the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Spectators watch as drivers of 1955-57 Chevys race down the Beech Bend Raceway track in the fun run drag races during the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The front tires of Aron Jarel Macke’s car lift off the pavement as he races in the fun run drag races of 1955-57 Chevys during the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event look at the engines of the 1955-57 Chevys waiting to race in the fun run drag races at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Drivers of 1955-57 Chevys race in the fun run drag races during the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Drivers of 1955-57 Chevys line up to participate in the fun run drag races during the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Drivers of 1955-57 Chevys race in the fun run drag races during the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
More than 2,400 1955-57 Chevys and thousands of spectators gather at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, for the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The owners of thousands of 1955-57 Chevys line up their car for visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event to look at on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The drivers of thousands of 1955-57 Chevys pop their car’s hoods for visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event to look at on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
More than 2,400 1955-57 Chevys and thousands of spectators gather at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, for the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A tray of faux diner food and beverages rests outside the window of one of the 1955-57 Chevys lined up at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., for the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The owners of thousands of 1955-57 Chevys line up their car for visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event to look at on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The drivers of thousands of 1955-57 Chevys pop their car’s hoods for visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event to look at Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com). For additional photos, go to bgdailynews.com.
The owners of thousands of 1955-57 Chevys line up their car for visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event to look at on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
More than 2,400 1955-57 Chevys and thousands of spectators gather at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, for the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The drivers of thousands of 1955-57 Chevys pop their car’s hoods for visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event to look at on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event look under the hood of the 1955-57 Chevys lined up at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Drivers of 1955-57 Chevys rev their engines and burn out their tires as they line up to participate in the fun run drag races during the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Spectators watch as drivers of 1955-57 Chevys race down the Beech Bend Raceway track in the fun run drag races during the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The front tires of Aron Jarel Macke’s car lift off the pavement as he races in the fun run drag races of 1955-57 Chevys during the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event look at the engines of the 1955-57 Chevys waiting to race in the fun run drag races at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Drivers of 1955-57 Chevys race in the fun run drag races during the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Drivers of 1955-57 Chevys line up to participate in the fun run drag races during the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Drivers of 1955-57 Chevys race in the fun run drag races during the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
More than 2,400 1955-57 Chevys and thousands of spectators gather at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, for the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The owners of thousands of 1955-57 Chevys line up their car for visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event to look at on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The drivers of thousands of 1955-57 Chevys pop their car’s hoods for visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event to look at on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
More than 2,400 1955-57 Chevys and thousands of spectators gather at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, for the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A tray of faux diner food and beverages rests outside the window of one of the 1955-57 Chevys lined up at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky., for the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The owners of thousands of 1955-57 Chevys line up their car for visitors of the seventh Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals event to look at on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky. The event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors and swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy Convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Thousands of 1955 to 1957 Chevys rolled into Bowling Green for the Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals at Beech Bend Raceway.
Despite the Tri-Five Welcome Party at the NCM Motorsports Park being rained out Wednesday, more than 2,400 Tri-Five cars and thousands of spectators from all over the nation were registered Friday afternoon, with more expected to arrive throughout the weekend.
The annual event, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, featured drag races, fun runs, car shows, vendors, swap meets and the Golden Star giveaway of a custom-built 1956 Chevy convertible by Woody’s Hot Rodz.
“It’s a huge deal,” American Tri-Five Association Event Director Gabrielle Sauerland said as she reflected on how the event has grown from the 1,800 attendees who registered for the first show in 2015 to the nearly 2,500 attending this year.
“It’s people that love these three cars only,” she said. “When we started the show, we also started the American Tri-Five Association, and, since then, it has grown to 8,000 members.”