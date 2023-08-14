Chick-fil-A will host its second annual First Responder Night to raise proceeds for Bowling Green police officer Matt Davis’ recovery fund.
The 667 Campbell Lane location will donate 20% of all sales — drive-through, in-store and mobile — between 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday directly to Davis for medical expenses and other needs.
Davis is still recovering after being shot by an unnamed subject on July 6. He has since received an outpouring of community support and seen several fundraisers.
A fundraiser for Davis last month at SoKY Marketplace raised over $67,000 in donations. A GoFundMe set up for Davis has received nearly $58,000.
Blake Stewart, director of operations at the Chick-fil-A, said Davis was a regular customer before he was injured last month. He recalls Davis actually visited the restaurant less than a week before being wounded.
“I think this is a very good way for us to really give back to (first responders), especially Officer Davis and his family,” Stewart said. “We’re really blessed — the Bowling Green community would look a lot different if we didn’t have the wonderful first responders we have.”
In addition, representatives from various first responder agencies will show off squad cars, firetrucks and ambulances as they interact with guests in attendance.
Andy Robinson, owner and operator of the local franchise, said the event began last year to show appreciation to the community as a whole, which he says has allowed them to be successful.
“This is just another opportunity for us to show gratitude and to leverage the popularity of our brand (for charity),” Robinson said.
