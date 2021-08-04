The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is preparing for its annual “Over The Edge” fundraiser.
One of the unique ways people are raising funds for the event is the brainchild of Russellville native David Ashby. All proceeds from his self-published novel, “The Last of the Soul Searchers,” will go to the center.
Ashby will participate in the “Over The Edge” event, but he also wanted to help provide additional funds for the center’s mission of combating child abuse.
“I’m so impressed with the work they do,” he said. “When I heard Kentucky was No. 1 for the third year in a row for substantiated child abuse – it struck a cord in my heart. Their service is essential to put these monsters in jail. It takes a village to raise a child. They do such a great job, and we can really nip this in the bud with centers like this.”
Ashby said a daughter of a close friend suffered from this kind of abuse, and he said the toll from the incident caused his friend to commit suicide.
“This is a type of tribute to my friend and his daughter,” he said.
“The Last of the Soul Searchers” is Ashby’s third novel. He describes it as a science-fiction thriller based on a character who is dealing with alcoholism and a fight between two alien races for control of Earth.
Ashby is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.
Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Jennifer Bryant said she was at first surprised when she heard about Ashby’s decision.
“He wanted to do more when he saw Kentucky’s numbers, and it bothered him like it bothers us,” Bryant said. “We are very thankful for that (his decision), and for everyone else who is participating in local fundraising for us.”
“Over the Edge” is scheduled for Sept. 10-11 and features individual rappelers or “Edgers” who commit to raising $1,000 for the Child Advocacy Center to secure their rappelling position at Stadium Park Plaza.
To register or learn more, visit www.bracac.org. Bryant said out of only 92 available spaces, 76 of those have already been taken. The center is actively looking for those last 16 volunteers.
