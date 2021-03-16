The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center held a kickoff news conference Tuesday for its Over the Edge rappelling fundraiser, which is held in the fall each year.
In the news conference at Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, the center said it is once again aiming for the event to take fundraising to “new heights.”
The center raised $92,000 during last year’s event.
For the fourth straight year, those who participate in Over the Edge will raise at least $1,000 to then rappel five stories off the top of Stadium Park Plaza.
Set for Sept. 10-11, the goal for this year’s event is to raise at least $100,000.
BRACAC Executive Director Jennifer Bryant said the need for the center is as important as ever. The center saw a 92% increase in forensic interviewing for abused children over the past year, she said.
“We know that folks like to travel in the summer and go on vacation, so we are asking people to start fundraising now and to use this time to raise money,” Bryant said. “Each year we are seeing increases in the number of children we serve. This money is very important to help us provide those additional forensic interviews.”
Anyone can sign up at give.classy.org/OTE21. All proceeds from the event will support the center’s services.
Bryant said volunteers who organize teams of people who work to each raise $1,000 have been the most helpful in the past.
“People have signed up to ‘toss’ their boss or their pastor,” Bryant said. “But we are just asking folks to take this step and be brave like these kids who have stepped forward to receive our help.”
Top fundraisers from last year’s event were recognized at the news conference.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Bumgarner and officials from The Medical Center at Bowling Green also spoke during the gathering and offered their support.
The BRACAC serves a 10-county region with forensic interviews, medical exams and trauma-informed mental health therapy services. The center serves more than 800 children each year and is funded through private donations, state and federal grants and foundation grants.
All of the center’s services are offered free of charge to the public.
