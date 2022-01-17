Banking on the concept that “kids are common ground” among lawmakers in Frankfort, child welfare advocates are marshaling their troops for this year’s Children’s Advocacy Week, which will be held online again this year.
Jessie Whitish is chief engagement officer for Kentucky Youth Advocates, which is organizing the week of advocacy. She said the goal is to “get as many advocates for kids and young leaders themselves in front of state decision-makers.”
As lawmakers craft a two-year state budget, advocates are hoping to gain ground on budget and policy priorities. They include, among many other priorities, increased funding for school-based family resource and youth service centers and student spending and continued state support for full-day kindergarten.
Other priorities include more expansive health care coverage under Medicaid and sentencing alternatives for drug offenders to help keep families together. A full list of budget and policy can be found online at kyyouth.org by clicking on the Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children banner.
For the second straight year, the week of advocacy and events will be held virtually.
Organizers hoped to return to in-person meetings with lawmakers this year, as they have done for 15 years prior, but spiking COVID-19 cases scuttled those plans.
Still, Whitish said organizers have found that holding the week’s events online means more people can participate without having to travel across the state.
“Anyone can participate from anywhere in Kentucky,” Whitish said.
Throughout the Children’s Advocacy Week, participants can tune in to Zoom panel discussions with lawmakers, policy information sessions, networking events and a Rally for Kentucky Kids featuring Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne.
The rally will be at 9 a.m. CDT Wednesday, and it will be streamed on Kentucky Youth Advocates’ Facebook and YouTube accounts.
All of this will culminate in a Virtual Day of Action on Thursday to promote the Nix the Next campaign, with its stated goal of urging lawmakers “to help #NixtheNext generation of tobacco and nicotine addiction by supporting legislation that would give control of the sales and marketing of tobacco and nicotine products back to our communities.”
The campaign is a direct response to high rates of vaping product use among Kentucky teenagers, with more than 1 in 4 Kentucky high schoolers reportedly using electronic cigarettes, according to Kentucky Youth Advocates.
Education spending has been the subject of some recent political gamesmanship among Kentucky Republicans – who hold supermajorities in the state House and Senate – and Beshear.
Ahead of the governor’s budget address last week, during which he typically presents his state spending proposal for the next two years, GOP lawmakers filed their own spending bill, which Beshear later criticized as a “stunt” to preempt him.
Although there are important differences between both plans – including a higher increase to base per-pupil funding in the governor’s plan – both proposals do overlap in some areas.
Given that context going into a budget session, Whitish said child well-being advocates remain optimistic.
“We always say that state leaders can rally around kids,” Whitish said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.