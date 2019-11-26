Staybridge Suites Bowling Green, Hyatt Place Bowling Green and Atmos Energy are partnering to host a chili luncheon benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Staybridge Suites.
A bowl of chili, cornbread, a cookie and a drink will cost $5. Orders of five meals or more will be available for delivery. Tickets for a 50/50 raffle will also be sold for $1.
– Contact Jamie Nunnelee at 270-791-7948 or email jamie.nunnelee@dellisart.com to place orders or purchase tickets.
