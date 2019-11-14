The Christ Episcopal Church of Bowling Green will celebrate this weekend the 175th anniversary of its founding as a mission parish in the Diocese of Kentucky.
Saturday night, the church will commemorate its history and accomplishments at a 175th anniversary gala at 5:30 p.m.
“We'll enjoy fellowship, dinner and live entertainment as well as a display showing many historical photographs, church bulletins and artifacts from throughout the church's existence,” said the Rev. Steven Pankey.
Founded in 1844, the Christ Episcopal Church of Bowling Green survived the Civil War, despite the original building’s destruction by Confederate and Union troops. Now in its third building, the church has held services in its current location at 1215 State St. since 1913.
"It really didn't seem like Christ Church would survive, but thanks to faithful leaders both lay and ordained, Christ Episcopal Church has grown," Pankey said.
“One-hundred, seventy-five years says a lot for a church, that it can sustain different generations that long. Generations after generations of families have grown up in this church,” said Jamie Chaffin, parishioner and member of the committee organizing the anniversary gala.
At the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services Sunday, communion will be served in a manner similar to the days of the church's founding.
“At both of our services, we will worship God in the form that would have been used 175 years ago with Holy Communion from the Episcopal Church's first Book of Common Prayer that was published in 1789. All throughout the weekend, we'll give thanks for the faithful saints who have made Christ Church what it is today," said Pankey.
Pankey attributed the success and longevity of the church to committed members.
“We couldn't have made it this long without faithful members who have done the hard work of building and maintaining mission and ministry through good times and bad. We stand today on the shoulders of so many committed disciples of Jesus who have worshiped and served God,” said Pankey.
