The gymnasium at the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green was filled Thursday afternoon with presents waiting to be opened by club members.
At 4 p.m., after the members filed into the gym and club CEO Liz Bernard delivered a countdown, the presents were torn open, revealing what donors spent the past few months purchasing as part of the organization’s annual Christmas adoption program.
“In mid-October, we put a form out and kids fill out the form with their parents,” Bernard said. “It has their three Christmas wishes, clothing sizes, favorite color, sports team and candy, and then we adopt them out to different community members and local businesses. Folks can either shop themselves or they can just donate financially to us and we can go out and do the shopping.”
Bernard said 220 children were adopted this year. Lifeguard Press was the largest contributor, adopting 80 members.
“It is just so much fun,” Bernard said. “Our staff and board even adopt kids and I do as well. It really gets you into the spirit of things.
“This is absolutely my favorite thing,” Bernard said. “This is just something above and beyond the normal call of what we do at the club. Our club really is a family and there’s nothing more Christmas than family. To be able to provide for our kids in this way and give something really special and memorable is awesome.”
Kai’lei Marne, 9, said she appreciated the kindness of her adoptees. “I feel really blessed because some people don’t get anything,” she said.
Opal Greer has one child and three nieces who attend the Boys and Girls Club. “It helps a lot because I have them and a 16-year-old and a 12-year-old, and it gives me a chance to focus on them as well,” she said.
Zoe McNeily and Delaney Duncan each were given a child to adopt through the Bowling Green Cotillion.
“We were given a kid to buy for and I wasn’t aware that we were going to see them open their presents,” Duncan said. “As we all went to shop together, we were able to pick what we get, and we got passionate about what we were buying. Seeing them open the presents made the whole experience better.”
“It warmed my heart seeing their big smiles,” McNeily said. “I hope we keep doing this.”
Bernard said the club members’ reaction is why the hard work is done.
“For a lot of our kids, this is their Christmas,” Bernard said. “We are happy to do it. We don’t do it for the thank you, we do it for the kids.”
– Follow Daily News reporter Will Whaley on Twitter @Will_Whaley_ or visit bgdailynews.com.
