After last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bowling Green-Warren County Jaycees Christmas Parade will return next month.
The parade is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 4.
Parade Chairman Mary-John Carmon said the Jaycees hope for a record number of participants.
“We are really excited to be able to bring this back,” Carmon said. “Last year was tough on everyone, and we had to cancel at the last minute. Everyone is looking forward to getting that sense of normalcy back.”
She said the record number of participants was in 2019 with nearly 125 vehicles. Carmon said that number will be within reach this year.
The parade will start at the square at Main and College Street, cross over 12th Avenue and finish at State Street and Sixth Avenue.
For safety reasons, people are asked to stay close to the sidewalk. Carmon said recent construction on the sidewalks downtown will give spectators plenty of room to watch the parade.
“It’s usually pretty well-attended, and I think it is a great way to officially kick off the Christmas season,” Carmon said. “We have so many people who come together who participate, and it brings a palpable energy to the town. Obviously this year, we need a little Christmas. We are excited to be a part of that.”
Carmon encouraged anyone who attends the parade to stay downtown afterward that day to enjoy the SoKY Ice Rink.
The Life’s Better Together Miracle on College Street Mile will also make its in-person return Dec. 4 after last year’s event was held virtually.
The one-mile run/walk at 9 a.m. serves as the kickoff for the Christmas parade.
Presented by ServPro of Warren County, the event will begin at Fountain Square Park. Participants will go up College Street before taking two left turns and ending the route in front of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety on State Street.
Participants will then be treated to a pancake breakfast after the race.
Organizers expect 400 to 500 people to take part in the event, and all proceeds will go to the nonprofit Life’s Better Together’s mission of providing direct financial assistance and support to families with a child or a parent battling an illness.
“This race is very important for us because it’s such a visual competent of what we are about,” said Danette Idlett, executive director of Life’s Better Together. “We are excited to be back in person, and we are excited the parade is back as well. We appreciate each and every person who comes out to participate that Saturday.”
Idlett said they have a “large following” of competitive runners who want to know how fast they can run a mile, but people of all ages and speeds are welcome.
There will be awards for the top three male/female and under 12 boy/girl finishing times. There is a $100 reward for top overall male and female finishers with an additional $25 to the winner who breaks the course record, which is 4:46.
The “Miracle 3:59” will return this year as well. This quarter-mile race is specifically designed for those with a mental or physical disability and will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Registration was $20 per person before Nov. 1 and is now $25 per individual. Groups of four or more receive a 10% discount. To receive the discount, register as a team and discount will be applied at checkout.
Individuals can register at lifesbettertogether.org/2021-miracle-on-college-street-mile/ or they can register the morning of the race outside Bowling Green Ballpark.
