A church got the go-ahead Thursday from the Warren County Board of Adjustments to build an addition to its structure, and a home-based barbershop won approval from the board, but a Silver Springs subdivision homeowner was denied a waiver that would have allowed two accessory structures to be built.
Bristow Church of Christ at 6488 Louisville Road and church representatives Gilbert Brooks and John Holley were approved in a 6-0 vote for a conditional-use permit to operate a religious institution.
The church was built on property zoned for agriculture before a conditional-use permit was required for a religious institution. The plan to build on to the structure triggered the need for a conditional-use permit.
The church’s application said a portion of the existing building will be demolished and a 1,800-square-foot addition will be built.
Like the church, homeowners LaTyson and Natasha Woods won unanimous approval for their conditional-use permit application to operate a home business at 200 Mark Trail near Morgantown Road.
LaTyson Woods said the couple plans to convert a 584-square-foot garage attached to the home into a barbershop.
The application said the barbershop will operate three days per week by appointment only, with the hours of operation being 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The final item, an application for a waiver at 56 Onyx Court, was denied by the board during the meeting held by videoconference.
Roger and Sheila Marsh requested the waiver that would have allowed them to build two accessory structures in front of the primary residence.
After hearing from three Silver Springs subdivision residents opposed to the plan, the board voted to deny the waiver, which was prompted by a code enforcement complaint.
The Marshes had plans to build a detached two-car garage and a canopy-like structure that would cover the couple’s camper. Both structures would have extended beyond the front of the residence in violation of a zoning ordinance.
Contractor Tyler Scudder had already started construction on the canopy, leading to the code enforcement complaint.
“This was an honest mistake,” Roger Marsh said as he argued for the waiver. “I never thought we’d have to go to planning and zoning. I had no intent to circumvent this board.”
Jason Jones, who lives next door to the Marshes, said: “This clearly takes away from the integrity of the neighborhood. Other structures like this are clearly behind the houses. This massive structure is way in front of the property.”
Denise Cossel, who lives on Sterling Way in the Silver Springs subdivision, called the Marshes’ plan to build the accessory structures “a big eyesore.”
“There are no other structures in this subdivision like this,” Cossel told the board members. “I ask you to please deny this waiver.”
After a motion was made by board member John Fitts, the board voted 6-0 to deny the waiver.
