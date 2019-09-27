SPECIAL SERVICES
The Rev. A.D. Ralston, associate pastor of Community Brethren Church in Dayton, Ohio, will be the morning guest speaker Sunday at Mount Union Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Charles Fishback is pastor.
New Bethel Baptist Church will celebrate its church anniversary and homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Roderick Jackson, associate minister of Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Tacoma, Wash., will be the guest speaker. A meal will be served after the service.
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to the Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Brandon Fugate, associate minister of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Smiths Grove, will be the 11 a.m. guest speaker Sunday.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
It’s mowing season at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Woodburn, and financial support is needed to help keep it looking its best. To donate, call any church member or Bill Grainger, chairman of the fund, at 270-842-7888. The Rev. Melanie Samuels-Black is pastor.
Faith United Methodist Church, 600 Veterans Memorial Lane, will have a rummage and bake sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 featuring household items, baked goods, holiday decor and more. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
Faith Outreach Ministries will have a benefit fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the George Washington Carver Center at Second Avenue and State Street for Chris Carothers and family.
Rays Branch United Methodist Church, 520 North Campbell Road, will have homecoming Sunday. Worship service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. There will be special music by The Johnson Family of Morgantown. A potluck will follow after the services in the fellowship hall.
The inaugural Scarecrow Contest at Oakland Christian Church will be open to friends, family, individuals or groups to display a scarecrow with a theme “Colors and Fun of Fall.” Scarecrow setup will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13. The is no entry fee. The public will vote from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14-18 and until noon Oct. 19. A festival will be Oct. 19 with food, games, fun and live music. Cash prizes along with trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Scarecrows will remain on display until Nov. 2. For additional information or to register to participate, call 270-777-1751 or 270-535-2780.
Boiling Springs General Baptist Church, 3177 Boiling Springs Road, will have revival Oct. 10-12. Don Key will be the speaker Oct. 10. Steve Moore will be the speaker Oct. 11, and an ice cream social will follow the service. Gary Sullivan will be the speaker Oct. 12, and a potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. All services will be at 7 p.m. Alan Motley is pastor.
Blue Level Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the pastor’s 39th Anniversary and Appreciation Day at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Carl Whitfield and congregation will be the guests.
The third annual Day of Giving will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cecelia Memorial Presbyterian Church, 716 College St., sponsored by Ladies Missionary.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2165 Pondsville Kepler Road in Smiths Grove, will celebrate its 150th year Sunday. Singing by Upward Trio will be at 9:30 a.m. Preaching by Bro. Todd Jones will be at 10:30 a.m. There will be a fellowship meal after the preaching. Singing by the Sneed Family will be at 2 p.m.
Dr. Molly Kerby will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green, 2033 Nashville Road, on “Living in a Post Marriage-Equality Age.” Kerby is a WKU associate professor in the Department of Sociology and Criminology and teaches in the diversity and community studies program. Her research and advocacy focuses on the rights of marginalized populations, especially the LGBTQ community. Adult Forum will be at 9:50 a.m. Sangha Meditation will be at 10 a.m. Children’s Religious Exploration Studies and nursery care will be provided during all services. A potluck lunch will be served after the 11 a.m. service.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Union Chapel General Baptist Church in Portland, Tenn., for homecoming; and at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Caney Fork Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg for homecoming.
Fifth Sunday Community Congregational Singing will be Sunday at Beech Grove General Baptist Church. Refreshments will be served at 5 p.m. and the singing will be at 6 p.m. Churches involved are Beech Grove General Baptist Church, Cassidy Community Church, Friendship Community Church, Grace Free Will Baptist Church, Martha’s Chapel General Baptist Church, Mount Lebanon Missionary Church, Mount Union General Baptist Church, New Hope Full Gospel Church, Old Liberty General Baptist Church and Whites Chapel Methodist Church.
The New Spiritualettes will host a benefit program for Sis. Barbara Sydnor Cross at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at New Light Church, where the Rev. Reggie Wiggins is pastor. Choirs, groups and soloists are asked to render an A&B selection. Cross is a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church, where the Rev. Delmus Johnson is pastor. She has been unemployed since 2015 and has been fighting disability since then. She is unable to work due to several health issues.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.