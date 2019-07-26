SPECIAL SERVICES
Mowing season is back at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Woodburn, and financial support is needed to help keep it looking its best. To donate, call any church member or Bill Grainger, chairman of the fund, at 270-842-7888. The Rev. Melanie Samuels-Black is pastor.
Child Evangelism Fellowship Missionaries will be the guests at Cornerview Community Church on Friday and Saturday. There will be a fellowship picnic and gathering Saturday. For more information, call Pastor Darren Bush at 270-784-3055.
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full- time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to The Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The church will have homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Fred Fort and Mount Zion Baptist Church of Russellville will be the guests.
First Baptist Church, Fifth and Spring streets in Russellville, will have its 151st church anniversary Aug. 4. The Rev. Jimmy Williams and Woodburn First Baptist Church will be the 1:30 p.m. guests. The Rev. Sammy Lee Spencer Jr. is pastor.
Fourth Sunday Bible Study with Eleventh Street, New Salem, Blue Level, Richpond and Woodburn First Baptist churches will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at Eleventh Street Baptist Church. Carl Whitfield is pastor.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Ray’s Branch United Methodist Church, 520 North Campbell Road. will have revival at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Aug. 3. Brian Gilbreth of Greenhill United Methodist Church will be the guest speaker. Refreshments will close out revival services at 5 p.m. Aug. 3.
Mount Herman Missionary Baptist Church in Adairville will have Usher’s Day on Sunday. The Rev. Delmus Johnson and Mount Gilead Baptist Church will be the 9:30 a.m. guests. The Rev. Lee Fishback is pastor.
Elder Giles Warren of Radcliff will be the guest at 11 a.m. Sunday at Cornerview Community Church, 6378 Louisville Road. He will minister in song his new CD single “He’s Preparing Me” and will then speak. The Rev. Darren Bush is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Dixie Melody Boys will sing at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at New Harmony General Baptist Church in Lewisburg.
The 156th annual 8th of August Celebration and first Gospel Fest will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Allensville, where Frank Johnson is pastor. There will be musical groups, recognition of the contributions of pioneers who paved a path and reflection on Todd Training, Allensville Elementary School, the transition to integrated elementary schools and the creation of Todd Central High School.
The sixth annual Camp Joy Southern Gospel Benefit Concert will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at Plum Springs Baptist Church, 2080 Plum Springs Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Featured are Jerry Hatcher, Noblemen Quartet and The Joymakers. Donations at the door are $2 to help cover the singer’s expenses. A freewill offering will be taken during the service of which 100 percent will benefit Camp Joy Youth Camp. Co-sponsors are Jackson Grove Baptist Church and Plum Springs Baptist Church. For more information or directions, call 270-991-7554; 270-991-5103; 270-791-1239; or 270-843-2174.
Barber Way General Baptist Church, 1121 Barber Way, will have bluegrass gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday with The Dusty Road Boys. Joe Boyd is pastor.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursdays.
