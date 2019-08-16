SPECIAL SERVICES
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to the Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Tomie Walters, associate minister of Woodburn First Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
New Salem Missionary Baptist Church will have homecoming Sunday. Pastor Barrett Wright and First Baptist Church of Scottsville will be the guests for the 11 a.m. service. Lunch will be served after the morning service. Bishop Thomas Murrell is pastor.
Powerhouse Ministries, 450 Glen Lily Road, will have its pastor’s anniversary Sunday. The Rev. Ronnie Daniels of Wright Street Baptist Church of Marietta, Ga., will be the 11 a.m. guest speaker.
Highland Baptist Church will have Cemetery Day on Saturday. A potluck lunch will be served at noon.
Eleventh Street Baptist Church will have morning service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Eleventh Street Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton St., will have it’s Willing Worker’s Tea at 11 a.m. Saturday. First Lady Larissa Michelle Harris-Wright from First Baptist Church in Scottsville will be the speaker. The theme will be “Let Go and Let God.”
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 874 E. 11th Ave., will celebrate its 19th homecoming and church anniversary Aug. 25. The Rev. Ronald Johnson, associate minister of Mount Zion Oakland Missionary Baptist Church, will be the 10:15 a.m. guest speaker. Pastor Spencer Osborne and One Accord Ministry of Allensville will be the 2:30 p.m. guests. Frederick Hill Sr. is pastor.
It’s mowing season at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Woodburn, and financial support is needed to help keep it looking its best. To donate, call any church member or Bill Grainger, chairman of the fund, at 270-842-7888. The Rev. Melanie Samuels-Black is pastor.
There will be a benefit fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the George Washington Carver Center at Second and State streets for Pastor Freddie Brown and family.
White Stone Quarry Baptist Church, 2764 Blue Level Road, will have its homecoming Sunday. Mercy Road Quartet will sing at 9:30 a.m. Ed Goodman will speak during the 10:30 a.m. worship service. A potluck will follow.
Rockfield Baptist Church will have homecoming at 11 a.m. Aug. 25. Pastor Terry Duncan and Macedonia Baptist Church will be 11 a.m. guests. Dinner will be served after the morning service. Brian K. Smith is pastor.
Mount Herman Missionary Baptist Church in Adairville will have its annual Men’s Service at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Evan Fant and Loving Chapel Baptist Church will be the guests. The Rev. Lee Fishback is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Gatlinburg Gatherings Artist Showcase at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Gatlinburg Gatherings began Wednesday and concludes Saturday. Many professional groups will perform at 6:30 p.m. each evening. For more information, visit www.abrahamproductions.net.
Wilburn & Wilburn, father and son performers from Carthage, Tenn., and The Pleasant Union Trio from Brownsville will be the guest singers at 6 p.m. Saturday at Three Springs Baptist Church, 1440 Three Springs Road.
The Macedonia Boys will sing at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Martinsville Missionary Baptist Church.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursdays.
