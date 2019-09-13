SPECIAL SERVICES
Jackson Grove Baptist Church will celebrate its 135-year homecoming Sunday. Morning worship will be at 10 a.m. Gospel singing with The Noblemen from Shelbyville will be at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck meal in the fellowship hall. The church is at 959 Bristow Road. For more information or directions, call 270-991-7554, 270-991-5103, 270-791-2139 or 270-791-9919.
Rockfield Baptist Church will have revival Sept. 24-26. The revival will begin at 7 p.m. each night and the evangelist will be the Rev. Oscar Miles of Nashville. The Rev. Brian K. Smith is pastor.
Minister Michael Adkins of San Diego will be the guest speaker at 10:50 a.m. Sept. 22 at Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church for Pastor Beason’s 20th anniversary.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church’s 19th pastoral anniversary will be Sunday. Davrenzeo Williams of New Birth will be the 10:15 a.m. guest speaker. Pastor Brian Hogg, Alpha Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, will be the 2:30 p.m. guest speaker. Frederick L. Hill Sr. is pastor.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., will celebrate its annual College Day at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Curtis and Minister Freda Johnson will be guests. The church will also study “The Armor of God” by Priscilla Schirer every Wednesday at noon and 6 p.m. Minister Tammra Turner will be the facilitator. The Rev. Freddie Brown is pastor.
Southside Baptist Church, 557 Memphis Junction Road, will have homecoming Sept. 22. Worship will be at 9:30 a.m. and special singing by Southern Legacy will be at 10:30 a.m. A potluck meal will follow. There will be no evening service.
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to the Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Curtis Johnson of Bowling Green will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday. The church will celebrate Annual Ushers Day on Sunday. The Rev. Bernie Fugate of Bowling Green will be the 11 a.m. speaker. Pastor Chris Page and Center Baptist Church will be the 1:30 p.m. guests.
Eleventh Street Baptist Church will have its 22nd annual Ladies Prayer Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Sis. Monica Wardlow from Stoney Point Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
It’s mowing season at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Woodburn, and financial support is needed to help keep it looking its best. To donate, call any church member or Bill Grainger, chairman of the fund, at 270-842-7888. The Rev. Melanie Samuels-Black is pastor.
The message for the 11 a.m. service Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green, 2033 Nashville Road, is “Freedom from Within: Locked Up but Not Locked In,” with Rev. Peter Connolly. Rev. Connolly served as the first settled minister of the UU Church of Bowling Green between 2009 and 2017 and has been leading the church’s jail ministry for the past three years. He will tell how the jail ministry provides an opportunity for inmates to reflect on their life choices, to explore options for spiritual development and create opportunities for building community. At 9:50 a.m., there is Adult Forum. At 10 a.m., there is Sangha Meditation. Children’s Religious Exploration studies and nursery care are provided during all services.
Eleventh Street Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton St., will have Family and Friends Day at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Ford Husky and Power House Ministries will be the guests. A picnic at Roland Bland Park will follow. The Rev. Dr. Carl E. Whitfield is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at Temple View General Baptist Church in Morgantown for homecoming services.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.