SPECIAL SERVICES
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to the Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Curtis Johnson of Bowling Green will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Southside Baptist Church, 557 Memphis Junction Road, will have homecoming Sept. 22. Worship will be at 9:30 a.m. and special singing by Southern Legacy will be at 10:30 a.m. A potluck meal will follow. There will be no evening service.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
It’s mowing season at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Woodburn, and financial support is needed to help keep it looking its best. To donate, call any church member or Bill Grainger, chairman of the fund, at 270-842-7888. The Rev. Melanie Samuels-Black is pastor.
Oakland Mt. Zion Baptist Church will celebrate its annual homecoming Sunday. The afternoon guest will be Pastor Shawn Sales of Loving Springs Baptist Church. Lunch will be served and the Rev. Donald Valentine is pastor.
Jackson Grove Baptist Church will celebrate its 135-year homecoming Sept. 15. Morning worship will be at 10 a.m. Gospel singing with The Noblemen from Shelbyville will be at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck meal in the fellowship hall. The church is located at 959 Bristow Road. For more information or directions, call 270-991-7554, 270-991-5103, 270-791-2139 or 270-791-9919.
Richpond First Baptist Church will have its fall revival at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10-12. Pastor Peter Williams and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church will be the guests Sept. 10. Pastor William Fishback and Old Blue Springs Baptist Church will be the guests Sept. 11. Pastor Clarence Boyd and Owens Chapel Baptist Church brotherhood will be the guests Sept. 12. The Rev. Timothy W. Glover is pastor.
Eleventh Street Baptist Church’s Pastor’s Aid, 1035 Kenton St., will sponsor its annual Four Seasons Tea at 3 p.m. Sept. 8. The Moore Sisters of Elizabethtown will be the special guest. Following the guest, food from all four seasons will be served in the dining hall. The Rev. Dr. Carl E. Whitfield is pastor.
Cedar Grove Baptist Church will have Old Fashion Day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. James Duncan and Third Street Baptist Church will be the afternoon guest. Dinner will be served. The Rev. Gerald Offutt is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The world-famous Chuckwagon Gang from Pigeon Forge, Tenn., will sing at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Cave City Convention Center in Cave City.
Gospel Fest 2019 will be Friday through Sunday at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, presented by The Sneed Family. For tickets, go to www.ticketstorm.com or call 866-966-1777.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursdays.
