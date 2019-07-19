SPECIAL SERVICES
Loving Springs Baptist Church, 1840 Park City-Glasgow Road in Glasgow, will host Worship Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Rev. Jeff Williams and Pleasant View Baptist Church of Smiths Grove will be guests. The church will celebrate its church anniversary and homecoming at 11:15 a.m. July 28. The Rev. John Lee and Mount Zion Baptist Church of Bowling Green will be the guests. Lunch will be served. The Rev. Shawn Sales is pastor.
Mowing season is back at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Woodburn, and financial support is needed to help keep it looking its best. To donate, call any church member or Bill Grainger, chairman of the fund, at 270-842-7888. The Rev. Melanie Samuels-Black is pastor.
Woodburn First Baptist Church, 176 Fletcher St., will celebrate its 153rd anniversary and homecoming at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Dr. Michael Rice and First Baptist Church of Glasgow will be the afternoon guests. Lunch will be served upon the arrival of the guests. J.L. Williams is pastor.
Child Evangelism Fellowship Missionaries will be the guests at Cornerview Community Church on Saturday through July 27. They will give their testimony at 6 p.m. Sunday at Cornerview, and then conduct three Bible clubs in three different locations throughout the city beginning Monday. There will be a fellowship picnic and gathering July 27. For more information, contact Pastor Darren Bush at 270-784-3055.
Shadyland Church of Christ, 1665 Shadyland Church Road, will have a gospel meeting Sunday through Wednesday. On Sunday, there will be homecoming and a meal following the morning worship service. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. with Clint Raymer as speaker. Worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. with Bob Raby as speaker. Evening worship will be at 2 p.m. with Tom Hall as speaker. Bart Warren will be the speaker at 7 p.m. Monday. Danny Wyatt will be the speaker at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Luis Betanco will be the speaker at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to The Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Brandon Fugate, associate minister of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Smiths Grove, will be the 11 a.m. speaker Sunday.
Circle No. 2 of the Union District Association will host The Power of Praise at 6 p.m. Saturday. The host church is Eleventh Street Baptist Church, where the Rev. Dr. Carl Whitfield is pastor. The Rev. Jimmy Williams is moderator.
First Baptist Church, 5th and Spring streets in Russellville, will have its 151st church anniversary Aug. 4. The Rev. Jimmy Williams and Woodburn First Baptist Church will be the 1:30 p.m. guests. The Rev. Sammy Lee Spencer Jr. is pastor.
Southside Baptist Church, 557 Memphis Junction Road, will have vacation Bible school, “We’ve Got a Zoo,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. Wednesday will be Family Night. There will be stories, crafts, snacks and games.
The “Mane” Event, ROAR, Life is Wild – God is Good Vacation Bible School will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Gloryland Gospel Church, 1761 Bowling Green Road in Scottsville. For more information, call Pastor Chris Calvert at 270-622-9351.
Richpond First Baptist Church will have Auxiliary Day at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Dennis Hayes and Southern Baptist Church from Louisville will be the guest preacher and guest church. Dinner will be served after the morning worship service. The Rev. Timothy Glover is pastor.
Mount Union Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 140th church anniversary and homecoming Sunday. The Rev. Edward McDowell and Zion Hill Baptist Church will be the afternoon guests. The Rev. Charles Fishback is pastor.
Fourth Sunday Bible Study with Eleventh Street, New Salem, Blue Level, Richpond and Woodburn First Baptist churches will be at 6 p.m. July 28 at Eleventh Street Baptist Church. Carl Whitfield is pastor.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
The Gospel Music Jubilee will be at 10 a.m. EDT on Saturday at Happiness Way General Baptist Church, 128 Roy Layne Road in Lebanon Junction. There will be various groups and singers during the day. Lunch will be served. There will be more singing in the afternoon. For more information, call Bro. Kenny Hart at 502-488-0301.
The Dixie Melody Boys will sing at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at New Harmony General Baptist Church in Lewisburg.
The 26th Annual Bill and Hazel Bryson Gospel Singing will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rich Pond Baptist Church. Commonwealth Quartet, Music City Boys and Promise Trio will perform. The church is located eight miles south of Bowling Green on U.S. 31-W By-Pass. Admission is free. A free will offering will be taken for the groups.
The New Spiritualettes will host a benefit program for Sis. Gail Grinter at 5 p.m. Saturday at New Light Church, where the Rev. Reggie Wiggins is pastor. Choirs, groups and soloists are asked to render an A&B selection. Sis. Grinter, who is a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, underwent complete knee replacement in March and has to have another surgery on her back this month. For those who can’t attend and would like to send a donation, send it to Dot Sydnor, P.O. Box 644, Russellville, KY 42276.
The 156th Annual 8th of August Celebration and 1st Gospel Fest will be at 7p.m. Aug. 2 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Allensville, where Frank Johnson is pastor. There will be musical groups, recognition of the contributions of pioneers who paved a path and reflection on Todd Training, Allensville Elementary School, the transition to integrated elementary schools and the creation of Todd Central High School.
The Sixth Annual Camp Joy Southern Gospel Benefit Concert will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at Plum Springs Baptist Church, 2080 Plum Springs Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Featured are Jerry Hatcher, Noblemen Quartet and The Joymakers. Donations at the door are $2 to help cover the singer’s expenses. A freewill offering will be taken during the service of which 100 percent will benefit Camp Joy Youth Camp. Co-sponsors are Jackson Grove Baptist Church and Plum Springs Baptist Church. For more information or directions, call 270-991-7554; 270-991-5103; 270-791-1239; or 270-843-2174.
