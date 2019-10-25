SPECIAL SERVICES
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Fredrick Paul, associate minister of Owens Chapel Baptist Church in Cave City, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Christ United Methodist Church on Cave Mill Road will have a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9. There will be craft booths, a bake sale, gran’s attic, and breakfast and lunch will be served. It will be sponsored by Christ United Methodist Women. Proceeds will benefit missions.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., will have Old Fashion Day at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Steve Branham and Icy Sink Baptist Church will be guests. Dinner will be served. The Rev. Edwin Buchanan is assistant pastor.
Woodburn First Baptist Church will have revival at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Evangelists will be the Rev. Tony Woodson, pastor of Townsend Grove Baptist Church, Russellville; the Rev. Christopher Winfrey, Icy Sink Baptist Church, Smiths Grove and minister of music at Zion Hill Baptist Church, Park City; and the Rev. Jeff Williams, pastor of Pleasant View Baptist Church, Smiths Grove. There will be a repast in the fellowship hall on the last night. J.L. Williams is pastor.
Seventh Street Baptist Church, where the Rev. Don Duvall is pastor, will celebrate the Willing Workers anniversary Sunday. The Rev. Jimmy Williams and Woodburn First Baptist Church will be guests. Services will begin at 11 a.m.
WOW (Women of Worship) of Seventh Street Baptist Church will have a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 301 State St. (behind Shake Rag Barber Shop). Delivery will be available. For more information, call 270-938-5699 or 270-320- 5964.
Woodburn First Baptist Church, 176 Fletcher St., will worship with seventh Street Baptist Church, Bowling Green, at 11 a.m. Sunday in observance of Willing Workers Day. There will be no Sunday school. J.L. Williams is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The James Satterfield Memorial Gospel will present the Silver Year at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Crossland Community Church, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass. Blest by 4 from Alabama will be special guest. Tickets are $15. Call 270-303-4885 for more information.
The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations and The Perrys will join The Sneed Family for The Sneed Family homecoming at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Cave City Convention Center. For more information, call 270-678-3575 or 866-966-1777.
The Turner Family of Bowling Green will sing at 11 a.m. Sunday at Faith Tabernacle Church, 744 Pearl St.
Still Water from Hopkinsville will sing at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Jackson Grove Baptist Church, 959 Bristow Road. An ice cream social will follow the singing. For information or directions, call 270-991-7554; 270-991-5103; or 270-799-0764.
The Riddels of Pendleton, Ind., will sing at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Gloryland Gospel Church at 1761 Bowling Green Road in Scottsville.
The Garmons will sing at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at Maple Grove General Baptist Church in Scottsville for Old Fashion Day services.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursdays.
