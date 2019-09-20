SPECIAL SERVICES
Rockfield Baptist Church will have revival Tuesday-Thursday at 7 p.m. each night. The evangelist will be the Rev. Oscar Miles of Nashville. The Rev. Brian K. Smith is pastor.
Morgantown Church of Christ, 640 West G.L. Smith St., will have a one-day gospel meeting Sunday. Bro. David Eadens, minister of Mount Zion Church of Christ in Warren County, will speak at the 10 a.m. Bible study class and 11 a.m. worship service. A potluck meal will follow the morning service. After the meal, the gospel meeting will continue at 1 p.m. with another gospel message from Eadens. In addition, the church will sponsor a homemade ice cream social and movie at 6 p.m. Friday at the church building. The featured movie will be “Facing the Giants.”
Minister Michael Adkins of San Diego will speak at 10:50 a.m. Sunday at Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church for Pastor Beason’s 20th anniversary.
Southside Baptist Church, 557 Memphis Junction Road, will have homecoming Sunday. Worship will be at 9:30 a.m. and special singing by Southern Legacy will be at 10:30 a.m. A potluck meal will follow. There will be no evening service.
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to the Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Timothy Stanley, associate minister of First Baptist Church in Scottsville, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Eleventh Street Baptist Church will have its 22nd annual Ladies Prayer Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Sis. Monica Wardlow of Stoney Point Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
It’s mowing season at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Woodburn, and financial support is needed to help keep it looking its best. To donate, call any church member or Bill Grainger, chairman of the fund, at 270-842-7888. The Rev. Melanie Samuels-Black is pastor.
Faith United Methodist Church, 600 Veterans Memorial Lane, will have a rummage and bake sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 featuring household items, baked goods, holiday decor and more. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
Faith Outreach Ministries will have a benefit fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the George Washington Carver Center on Second and State streets for Chris Carothers and family.
The Rev. Dr. Deane Oliva will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green, 2033 Nashville Road. The message will be “Hope, Not Hell: The Legacy of John Murray,” with the Rev. Dr. Deane Oliva. The story of Murray’s life and influence on Universalism in the United States is one of the most significant touchstones of our faith tradition. Oliva is an affiliate minister at UUCBG who volunteers in social justice activities and deploys with Red Cross Disaster teams. She has served a parish minister in Flint, Mich., Evansville, Ind., and Santa Cruz, Calif., congregations. Earlier in life, Oliva was a licensed clinical and school neuropsychologist for many years. Adult Forum will be at 9:50 a.m. and Sangha Meditation will be at 10 a.m. Children’s Religious Exploration studies and nursery care will be provided during all service.
Seventh Street Baptist Church will have Ushers Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Frederick Hill and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will be guests. Dinner will follow. The Rev. Don Duvall is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Temple View General Baptist Church in Morgantown for homecoming. They will also sing at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Union Chapel General Baptist Church in Portland, Tenn., for homecoming.
Fifth Sunday Community Congregational Singing will be Sept. 29 at Beech Grove General Baptist Church. Refreshments will be served at 5 p.m. and the singing will be at 6 p.m. Churches involved are Beech Grove General Baptist Church, Cassidy Community Church, Friendship Community Church, Grace Free Will Baptist Church, Martha’s Chapel General Baptist Church, Mount Lebanon Missionary Church, Mount Union General Baptist Church, New Hope Full Gospel Church, Old Liberty General Baptist Church and Whites Chapel Methodist Church.
Lawrence Chapel Baptist Church, 3585 Colesbend Road in Smiths Grove, will have homecoming Sunday. Preaching will be at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served. Singing by Living Proof will be at 1 p.m.
The New Spiritualettes will host a benefit program for Sis. Barbara Sydnor Cross at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at New Light Church, where the Rev. Reggie Wiggins is pastor. Choirs, groups and soloists are asked to render an A&B selection. Cross is a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church, where the Rev. Delmus Johnson is pastor. She has been unemployed since 2015 and has been fighting disability since then. She is unable to work due to several health issues.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursdays.
