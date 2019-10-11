SPECIAL SERVICES
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Ronnie Johnson, associate minister of Woodsville Baptist Church in Munfordville, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Faith United Methodist Church, 600 Veterans Memorial Lane, will have a rummage and bake sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday featuring household items, baked goods, holiday decor and more. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
The inaugural Scarecrow Contest at Oakland Christian Church will be open to friends, family, individuals or groups to display a scarecrow with a theme “Colors and Fun of Fall.” Scarecrow setup will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no entry fee. The public will vote from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and until noon Oct. 19. A festival will be Oct. 19 with food, games, fun and live music. Cash prizes along with trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Scarecrows will remain on display until Nov. 2. For additional information or to register to participate, call 270-777-1751 or 270-535-2780.
Boiling Springs General Baptist Church, 3177 Boiling Springs Road, will have revival Friday and Saturday. Steve Moore will be the speaker Friday, and an ice cream social will follow the service. Gary Sullivan will be the speaker Saturday, and a potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. All services will be at 7 p.m. Alan Motley is pastor.
Christ United Methodist Church on Cave Mill Road will have a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9. There will be craft booths, bake sale, gran’s attic, and breakfast and lunch will be served. It will be sponsored by Christ United Methodist Women. Proceeds will benefit missions.
Barber Way General Baptist Church, 1131 Barber Way, will have revival at 5 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Bro. Matt Cline will be the evangelist. The Rev. Joe Boyd is pastor.
New Salem Baptist Church will have its 124th anniversary and Old Fashion Day on Oct. 20. Cornerview Church and Pastor Darren Bush will be guests at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served after the service. Bishop Murrell is pastor.
Richpond First Baptist Church will have its 149th year anniversary Sunday. Morning worship will begin at 11 a.m. and the afternoon program will begin at 2 p.m. The afternoon guests will be Union District Association moderator, Pastor Jimmy L. Williams and Woodburn First Baptist Church. Dinner will be served upon the arrival of the guests. The Rev. Timothy Glover is pastor.
Oakland Mount Zion Baptist Church will have Men’s Day at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. John Lee III, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church of Greenville, will be the guest speaker. Music will be provided by The Spiritual Echoes. The Rev. Donald Valentine is pastor.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., will have Old Fashion Day at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 27. The Rev. Steve Branham and Icy Sink Baptist Church will be the guests. Dinner will be served. The Rev. Edwin Buchanan is assistant pastor.
Eleventh Street Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton St., will have Old Fashion Day at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Guests for the day will be the Rev. Kirby Holloway and Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Denmark, Tenn. The church will have fall revival Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. each night. The Rev. Ford Huskey of Powerhouse Ministries will be the evangelist. The Rev. Dr. Carl E. Whitfield is pastor.
Clear Fork Baptist Church, 303 Clear Fork Spur Road in Rockfield, will have revival at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Dr. Paige Patterson, the leading man behind the conservative movement in the Southern Baptist Convention, will be the guest speaker. He is a two-time president of the SBC.
United Calvary Baptist Church, 109 Brookwood Lane, will have fall revival Sunday through Oct. 20 with the service at 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. weeknights. Bro. Derick Isenberg of Scottsville will be the evangelist. There will be singing each night. Bro. Donnie Lawrence is pastor.
Mount Herman Missionary Baptist Church in Adairville will have fall revival at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The Rev. Michael Powell will be the evangelist. The Rev. Lee Fishback is pastor.
Mount Union Missionary Baptist Church will have fall revival at 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The Rev. Warner Fishback will be the evangelist. The Rev. Charles Fishback is pastor.
The Garmons will sing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Caney Fork Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg for homecoming.
The Turner Family will sing at 5 p.m. Sunday for revival services at Barber Way General Baptist Church. Bro. Matt Cline will be the evangelist. Bro. Joe Boyd is pastor.
The James Satterfield Memorial Gospel will present the Silver Year at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Crossland Community Church, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass. Blest by 4 from Alabama will be the special guest. Tickets are $10 until Oct. 12 and $15 after Oct. 12. Call 270-303-4885 for more information.
The Ball Brothers of Chickamauga, Ga., will be the guest singers at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Three Springs Baptist Church on Three Springs Road. “We Three Redeemed” will begin the song service at 6:10 p.m. Aaron Binion is pastor.
The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations and The Perrys will join The Sneed Family for The Sneed Family homecoming at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Cave City Convention Center. For more information, call 270-678-3575 or 866-966-1777.
