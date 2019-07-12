SPECIAL SERVICES
Eleventh Street Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton St., will have its 127th church anniversary and homecoming at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Dr. Ronnie Bryant and Ebenezer Baptist Church of Knob Lick will be guests. The Rev. Dr. Carl Whitfield is pastor.
New Bethel Baptist Church will have a barbecue and fish fry at 11 a.m. Saturday. For orders, call 270-790-1608.
Marriah Grove Baptist Church will have its annual Youth/Young Adult and Choir Day at 10 a.m. Sunday. Minister Quileo “Q” White, associate of Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church of Chapel Hill, Tenn., will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Colby Barnett is pastor.
Mount Herman Missionary Baptist Church in Adairville will have Youth Day on Sunday. The Rev. Dennis Sydnor will be the 9:30 a.m. guest. The Rev. Lee Fishback is pastor.
Mowing season is back at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Woodburn, and financial support is needed to help keep it looking its best. To donate, call any church member or Bill Grainger, chairman of the fund, at 270-842-7888. The Rev. Melanie Samuels-Black is pastor.
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to The Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Tomie Walters, associate minister of Woodburn First Baptist Church in Woodburn, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Southside Baptist Church, 557 Memphis Junction Road, will have vacation Bible school, “We’ve Got a Zoo,” from 6 to 8 p.m. July 21-24. Wednesday will be Family Night. There will be stories, crafts, snacks and games.
The “Mane” Event, ROAR, Life is Wild – God is Good Vacation Bible School will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20 at Gloryland Gospel Church, 1761 Bowling Green Road in Scottsville. For more information, call Pastor Chris Calvert at 270-622-9351.
Richpond First Baptist Church will have Auxiliary Day at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. July 21. The Rev. Dennis Hayes and Southern Baptist Church from Louisville will be the guest preacher and guest church. Dinner will be served after the morning worship service. The Rev. Timothy Glover is pastor.
Faith Tabernacle Church, 744 Pearl St., will have a Freedom Revival at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. On Friday, The Spirituals from Edmonton will sing and Bro. Kevin Hinton from Plano Chapel Holiness Church will preach. On Saturday, The Turner Family from Bowling Green will sing and Bro. Randy Walden from Louisville will preach. At 11 a.m. Sunday, Heart and Soul from Shepherdsville will sing and Bro. Kenny Hart from Shepherdsville will preach. At 5 p.m. Sunday, there will be a special guest singer and Pastor Thomas Wright from Bowling Green will preach.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Gospel Music Jubilee will be at 10 a.m. EDT on July 20 at Happiness Way General Baptist Church, 128 Roy Layne Road in Lebanon Junction. There will be various groups and singers during the day. Lunch will be served. There will be more singing in the afternoon. For more information, call Bro. Kenny Hart at 502-488-0301.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.