SPECIAL SERVICES
It’s mowing season at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Woodburn, and financial support is needed to help keep it looking its best. To donate, call any church member or Bill Grainger, chairman of the fund, at 270-842-7888. The Rev. Melanie Samuels-Black is pastor.
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to The Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Scott Mason, associate minister of State Street Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
First Baptist Church, Fifth and Spring streets in Russellville, will have its 151st church anniversary Sunday. The Rev. Jimmy Williams and Woodburn First Baptist Church will be the 1:30 p.m. guests. The Rev. Sammy Lee Spencer Jr. is pastor.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Old Rocky Hill Baptist Church will have homecoming Sunday. Pleasant Oak Ridge Baptist Church will be the 11 a.m. guests, and the Rev. Leroy Fishback and his congregation will be the afternoon guests. The Rev. Bradley Lewis is pastor.
Ray’s Branch United Methodist Church, 520 North Campbell Road, will have revival at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Brian Gilbreth of Greenhill United Methodist Church will be the guest speaker. Refreshments will close out revival services at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Revival services will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday at Gloryland Gospel Church, 1761 Old Bowling Green Road in Scottsville, and will continue at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Bro. George McGregor will be the evangelist. For more information, contact Pastor Chris Calvert at 270-622-9351.
New Salem Missionary Baptist Church will have homecoming Aug. 18. Pastor Barrett Wright and First Baptist Church of Scottsville will be the guests for the 11 a.m. service. Lunch will be served after the morning service. Bishop Thomas Murrell is pastor.
Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Brownsville will have its church anniversary and homecoming Sunday. The Rev. Stockton and Bearwallow Baptist Church will be the 2:30 p.m. guests. Dinner will be served. Gerald Offutt is pastor.
Oakland Mount Zion Baptist Church will have Usher Day at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Ronnie Johnson will be the morning speaker. The Rev. Donald Valentine is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Dixie Melody Boys will sing at 7 p.m. Friday at New Harmony General Baptist Church in Lewisburg.
The 156th annual 8th of August Celebration and first Gospel Fest will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Allensville, where Frank Johnson is pastor. There will be musical groups, recognition of the contributions of pioneers who paved a path and reflection on Todd Training, Allensville Elementary School, the transition to integrated elementary schools and the creation of Todd Central High School.
The sixth annual Camp Joy Southern Gospel Benefit Concert will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at Plum Springs Baptist Church, 2080 Plum Springs Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Featured will be Jerry Hatcher, Noblemen Quartet and The Joymakers. Donations at the door will be $2 to help cover the singers’ expenses. A freewill offering will be taken during the service of which 100 percent will benefit Camp Joy Youth Camp. Co-sponsors are Jackson Grove Baptist Church and Plum Springs Baptist Church. For more information or directions, call 270-991-7554; 270-991-5103; 270-791-1239; or 270-843-2174.
United (The Crossmen) will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Berea Christian Church on Ky. 1297
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursdays.
