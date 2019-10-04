SPECIAL SERVICES
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Timothy Stanley, associate minister of First Baptist Church in Scottsville, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Faith United Methodist Church, 600 Veterans Memorial Lane, will have a rummage and bake sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 featuring household items, baked goods, holiday decor and more. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
Faith Outreach Ministries will have a benefit fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the George Washington Carver Center at Second Avenue and State Street for Chris Carothers and family.
The inaugural Scarecrow Contest at Oakland Christian Church will be open to friends, family, individuals or groups to display a scarecrow with a theme “Colors and Fun of Fall.” Scarecrow setup will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13. There is no entry fee. The public will vote from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14-18 and until noon Oct. 19. A festival will be Oct. 19 with food, games, fun and live music. Cash prizes along with trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Scarecrows will remain on display until Nov. 2. For additional information or to register to participate, call 270-777-1751 or 270-535-2780.
Boiling Springs General Baptist Church, 3177 Boiling Springs Road, will have revival Thursday through Oct. 12. Don Key will be the speaker Thursday. Steve Moore will be the speaker Oct. 11, and an ice cream social will follow the service. Gary Sullivan will be the speaker Oct. 12, and a potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. All services will be at 7 p.m. Alan Motley is pastor.
Christ United Methodist Church on Cave Mill Road will host a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9. There will be craft booths, bake sale, gran’s attic and breakfast and lunch will be served. It will be sponsored by Christ United Methodist Women. Proceeds will benefit missions.
Barber Way General Baptist Church, 1131 Barber Way, will have revival at 5 p.m. Oct. 13 and at 7 p.m. Oct. 14-16. Bro. Matt Cline will be the evangelist. The Rev. Joe Boyd is pastor.
New Salem Baptist Church 124th Church Anniversary and Old Fashion Day will be Oct. 20. Cornerview Church and Pastor Darren Bush will be guests at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served after the service. Bishop Murrell is pastor.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., will have an ordination service at 6 p.m. Saturday. Minister Tammra Turner, Bro. Ryan Dearborne, Bro. Roland Caver from State Street Baptist Church and Bro. Denver Bell from Elevated Baptist Church will be guests. The Rev. Edwin Buchanan is assistant pastor.
Dr. LaMark Carver will celebrate his 13th pastor’s anniversary Sunday at Randolph Baptist Church in Randolph. The 10:40 a.m. guests will be Pastor Damon Byrd and Summer Shade Baptist Church.
Richpond First Baptist Church will celebrate its 149th church anniversary Oct. 13. Morning worship will begin at 11 a.m. and the afternoon program will begin at 2 p.m. Afternoon guests will be Union District Association Moderator Pastor the Rev. Jimmy L. Williams and Woodburn First Baptist Church. Dinner will be served upon the arrival of the guests. The Rev. Timothy W. Glover is pastor.
Susan Webb will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green, 2033 Nashville Road. The message for the service will be "Aging Gracefully." Since retiring from teaching, UUCBG member Susan Webb has been investing time and energy in exploring spirituality and spiritual practices. In doing so, she has found much that suggests the capstone years are a time of incredible growth as we embrace the burdens and blessings of aging. Adult Forum will be at 9:50 a.m. Sangha Meditation will be at 10 a.m. Children's Religious Exploration studies and nursery care will be provided during all services.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Union Chapel General Baptist Church in Portland, Tenn., for homecoming; and at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Caney Fork Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg for homecoming.
The New Spiritualettes will host a benefit program for Sis. Barbara Sydnor Cross at 5 p.m. Saturday at New Light Church, where the Rev. Reggie Wiggins is pastor. Choirs, groups and soloists are asked to render an A&B selection. Cross is a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church, where the Rev. Delmus Johnson is pastor. She has been unemployed since 2015 and has been fighting disability since then. She is unable to work due to several health issues.
The Turner Family will sing at 5 p.m. Oct. 13 for revival services at Barber Way General Baptist Church. Bro. Matt Cline will be the evangelist. Bro. Joe Boyd is pastor.
The James Satterfield Memorial Gospel will present the Silver Year at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Crossland Community Church, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass. Blest by 4 from Alabama will be the special guest. Tickets are $10 until Oct. 2 and $15 after Oct. 2. Contact 270-303-4885.
The Ball Brothers from Chickamauga, Ga., will be the guest singers at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Three Springs Baptist Church on Three Springs Road. “We Three Redeemed” will begin the song service at 6:10 p.m. Aaron Binion is pastor.
Endless Highway will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Berea Christian Church on Hwy. 1207.
Childress Family and Tribute Quartet will sing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Arts Center, 416 E. Main Ave., in Bowling Green.
