SPECIAL SERVICES
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to the Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The church will have Sunday School Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. John Lee III, associate minister of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker.
Southside Baptist Church, 557 Memphis Junction Road, will have homecoming Sept. 22. Worship will be at 9:30 a.m. and special singing by Southern Legacy will be at 10:30 a.m. A potluck meal will follow. There will be no evening service.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 874 E. 11th Ave., will celebrate its 19th homecoming and church anniversary Sunday. The Rev. Ronald Johnson, associate minister of Mount Zion Oakland Missionary Baptist Church, will be the 10:15 a.m. guest speaker. Pastor Spencer Osborne and One Accord Ministry of Allensville will be the 2:30 p.m. guests. Frederick Hill Sr. is pastor.
It’s mowing season at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Woodburn, and financial support is needed to help keep it looking its best. To donate, call any church member or Bill Grainger, chairman of the fund, at 270-842-7888. The Rev. Melanie Samuels-Black is pastor.
Oakland Mt. Zion Baptist Church will celebrate its annual homecoming Sept. 1. The afternoon guest will be Pastor Shawn Sales of Loving Springs Baptist Church. Lunch will be served and the Rev. Donald Valentine is pastor.
There will be a benefit fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the George Washington Carver Center at Second and State streets for Pastor Freddie Brown and family.
Rockfield Baptist Church will have homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Terry Duncan and Macedonia Baptist Church will be 11 a.m. guests. Dinner will be served after the morning service. Brian K. Smith is pastor.
Cowles Chapel Baptist Church in Warren County will observe its 144th church anniversary and homecoming at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Earl Kinnard will deliver the message. Lunch will be served after the morning service.
Eleventh Street Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton St., will have morning service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Dr. Carl E. Whitfield is pastor.
Mount Herman Missionary Baptist Church in Adairville will observe its homecoming and church’s 116th anniversary Sunday. The Rev. Chris Page and Center Baptist Church will be the 2 p.m. guests. The Rev. Lee Fishback is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The world-famous Chuckwagon Gang from Pigeon Forge, Tenn., will sing at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Cave City Convention Center in Cave City.
