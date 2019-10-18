SPECIAL SERVICES
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Terry Rice, associate minister of Woodsville Baptist Church, Munfordville, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
The inaugural Scarecrow Contest at Oakland Christian Church will be open to friends, family, individuals or groups to display a scarecrow with a theme “Colors and Fun of Fall.” There is no entry fee. The public will vote until noon Saturday and there will also be a festival Saturday with food, games, fun and live music. Cash prizes along with trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. Saturday. Scarecrows will remain on display until Nov. 2. For additional information or to register to participate, call 270-777-1751 or 270-535-2780.
Christ United Methodist Church on Cave Mill Road will have a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9. There will be craft booths, a bake sale, gran’s attic, and breakfast and lunch will be served. It will be sponsored by Christ United Methodist Women. Proceeds will benefit missions.
New Salem Baptist Church will have its 124th anniversary and Old Fashion Day on Sunday. Cornerview Church and Pastor Darren Bush will be guests at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served after the service. Bishop Murrell is pastor.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., will have Old Fashion Day at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 27. The Rev. Steve Branham and Icy Sink Baptist Church will be the guests. Dinner will be served. The Rev. Edwin Buchanan is assistant pastor.
United Calvary Baptist Church, 109 Brookwood Lane, will have fall revival through Sunday with the service at 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. weeknights. Bro. Derick Isenberg of Scottsville will be the evangelist. There will be singing each night. Bro. Donnie Lawrence is pastor.
Woodburn First Baptist Church will have fall revival at 6 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Evangelists will be the Rev. Tony Woodson, pastor of Townsend Grove Baptist Church, Russellville; the Rev. Christopher Winfrey, Icy Sink Baptist Church, Smiths Grove and minister of music at Zion Hill Baptist Church, Park City; and the Rev. Jeff Williams, pastor of Pleasant View Baptist Church, Smiths Grove. There will be a repast in the fellowship hall on the last night. J.L. Williams is pastor.
Seventh Street Baptist Church, where the Rev. Don Duvall is pastor, will celebrate the Willing Workers anniversary Oct. 27. The Rev. Jimmy Williams and Woodburn First Baptist Church will be the guests. Services will begin at 11 a.m.
WOW (Women of Worship) of Seventh Street Baptist Church will have a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at 301 State St. (behind Shake Rag Barber Shop). Delivery will be available. For more information, call 270-938-5699 or 270-320-5964.
The James Satterfield Memorial Gospel will present the Silver Year at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Crossland Community Church, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass. Blest by 4 from Alabama will be the special guest. Tickets are $10 until Oct. 12 and $15 after Oct. 12. Call 270-303-4885 for more information.
The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations and The Perrys will join The Sneed Family for The Sneed Family homecoming at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Cave City Convention Center. For more information, call 270-678-3575 or 866-966-1777.
The Turner Family of Bowling Green will sing at 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at Faith Tabernacle Church, 744 Pearl St.
We Three Redeemed will be the guest singers at 6 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Fairview Ave. Billy Moran is pastor.
The 74th annual Kentucky State Gospel Singing Convention will be at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Convention Center in Cave City. The convention will feature many groups from Kentucky and Tennessee. Concessions will be available. There will be a drawing for a door prize and a love offering will be taken. The Garmons will perform.
Still Water from Hopkinsville will sing at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Jackson Grove Baptist Church, 959 Bristow Road. An ice cream social will follow the singing. For information or directions, call 270-991-7554; 270-991-5103; or 270-799-0764.
