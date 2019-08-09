SPECIAL SERVICES
Penns Chapel Church of Christ will have a gospel meeting Sunday through Wednesday. Sunday Bible study will be at 10 a.m. and Sunday worship will be at 11 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday evening worship will be at 7 p.m. Lunch will be served after the Sunday morning worship in the building east of the auditorium. Sellers Crain will be the evangelist.
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to The Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Scott Mason, associate minister of State Street Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
New Salem Missionary Baptist Church will have homecoming Aug. 18. Pastor Barrett Wright and First Baptist Church of Scottsville will be the guests for the 11 a.m. service. Lunch will be served after the morning service. Bishop Thomas Murrell is pastor.
Powerhouse Ministries, 450 Glen Lily Road, will have its pastor’s anniversary Aug. 18. The Rev. Ronnie Daniels of Wright Street Baptist Church of Marietta, Ga., will be the 11 a.m. guest speaker.
Highland Baptist Church will have Cemetery Day on Aug. 17. A potluck lunch will be served at noon.
United Calvary Baptist Church, 109 Brookwood Lane, will have homecoming Sunday. The Putnam Family will sing at 10 a.m. Preaching will be at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served after the worship service. There will be no Sunday night service.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 874 E. 11th Ave., will celebrate its 19th homecoming and church anniversary Aug. 25. The Rev. Ronald Johnson, associate minister of Mount Zion Oakland Missionary Baptist Church, will be the 10:15 a.m. guest speaker. Pastor Spencer Osborne and One Accord Ministry of Allensville will be the 2:30 p.m. guests. Frederick Hill Sr. is pastor.
It’s mowing season at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Woodburn, and financial support is needed to help keep it looking its best. To donate, call any church member or Bill Grainger, chairman of the fund, at 270-842-7888. The Rev. Melanie Samuels-Black is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The sixth annual Camp Joy Southern Gospel Benefit Concert will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Plum Springs Baptist Church, 2080 Plum Springs Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Featured will be Jerry Hatcher, Noblemen Quartet and The Joymakers. Donations at the door will be $2 to help cover the singers’ expenses. A freewill offering will be taken during the service of which 100 percent will benefit Camp Joy Youth Camp. Co-sponsors are Jackson Grove Baptist Church and Plum Springs Baptist Church. For more information or directions, call 270-991-7554; 270-991-5103; 270-791-1239; or 270-843-2174.
The Garmons will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Eastwood Baptist Church for homecoming services. The choir will perform many well-known hymns. Living Proof, The Eastwood Boys and The Lightseekers will also perform.
The Garmons will sing at 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Gatlinburg Gatherings Artist Showcase at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Gatlinburg Gatherings begins Wednesday and concludes Aug. 17. Many professional groups will perform at 6:30 p.m. each evening. For more information, visit www.abrahamproductions.net.
Wilburn & Wilburn, father and son performers from Carthage, Tenn., and The Pleasant Union Trio from Brownsville will be the guest singers at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Three Springs Baptist Church, 1440 Three Springs Road.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursdays.
