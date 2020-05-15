Chin Mission Church, a Christian church started 10 years ago in Bowling Green by immigrants from the Asian country of Myanmar, will now have a new home.
In a meeting held Thursday by videoconference, the Warren County Board of Adjustments approved a conditional use permit application that will allow the church to move into an 8,000-square-foot building on a 1.17-acre lot near Searcy Way and Airway Court.
The application and the church’s attorney, Mark Alcott, said Chin Mission Church was established in 2010 and has 20 members. Its annual report filing with the Kentucky secretary of state said the church’s headquarters in Bowling Green is at 3407 Cool Springs Court.
The application for the conditional use permit on property zoned light industrial was made by Vanbiak Zathang, who is listed on the secretary of state documents as president of Chin Mission Church, and Betty Copas and Jason Wood, owners of the property at 951 Searcy Way.
“This is an opportunity to get a building for future use,” said Alcott, who argued that it is appropriate to locate a church in a light industrial zone against opposition to that idea.
Attorney Chris Davenport, representing the JC&C Holdings Corp. that owns nearby property, argued that the church could quickly outgrow the 40 parking spaces on the property and use parking on adjacent property. He also argued that a church was incompatible in the light industrial zone.
After hearing the arguments, the board voted 7-0 to approve the conditional use permit, with the stipulation that if the church’s parking needs exceed the available spaces it will be responsible for finding additional parking on its property.
The board also approved a conditional use permit application that will allow Eric Todd and Kimberly Frank to operate a barber shop at their residential property at 186 Kimberly Ave.
Todd said he and Frank plan to build a 14-foot-by-24-foot building behind their home and use it as a barber shop that will operate by appointment only and have no more than two clients at a time.
Also approved was a request for variance from setback requirements for the Warren County Public Library that will allow an addition to the front of the building at 1225 State St. to extend all the way to the front property line.
Architect Chris Cottongim of the Louisville-based 5253 Design Group said the variance is needed for a 560-square-foot addition to the children’s activity room at the front of the library.
The library is also adding about 1,000 square feet for administrative space, offices and a staff workroom. Cottongim said the total cost of the project is just over $1 million.
