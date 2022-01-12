...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued early Thursday morning.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 28.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Members of the congregation light candles in remembrance of the lives lost in the December tornadoes and in thanksgiving for the compassion of the community and volunteers at the Service of Lament and Remembrance marking one month since the tornado on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, Ky. The service was organized by members of Christ Episcopal Church, First Christian Church, State Street United Methodist Church and The Presbyterian Church. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Cellist Sarah Berry, accompanied by pianist Ken Stein, plays "Elegie" by Gabriel Faure during the Service of Lament and Remembrance marking one month since the December tornadoes on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, Ky. The service was a collaborative effort by members of Christ Episcopal Church, First Christian Church, State Street United Methodist Church and The Presbyterian Church to honor the lives lost in the December tornadoes. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Rev. Rebecca Kello of Christ Episcopal Church delivers a message of lament and hope during the Service of Lament and Remembrance marking one month since the December tornadoes on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, Ky. The service was a collaborative effort by members of Christ Episcopal Church, First Christian Church, State Street United Methodist Church and The Presbyterian Church to honor the lives lost in the December tornadoes. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Christ Episcopal Churhc Organist Ken Stein opens the Service of Lament and Remembrance marking one month since the December tornadoes by playing the "Chorale Prelude on St. Cross" by Charles H. H. Parry on the organ on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, Ky. The service was a collaborative effort by members of Christ Episcopal Church, First Christian Church, State Street United Methodist Church and The Presbyterian Church to honor the lives lost in the December tornadoes. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Rev. Kellie Mysinger of Christ Episcopal Church reads Scripture during the Service of Lament and Remembrance marking one month since the December tornadoes on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, Ky. The service was a collaborative effort by members of Christ Episcopal Church, First Christian Church, State Street United Methodist Church and The Presbyterian Church to honor the lives lost in the December tornadoes. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Members of the congregation sing the hymn, "For All the Saints," at the end of the Service of Lament and Remembrance marking one month since the December tornadoes on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, Ky. The service was a collaborative effort by members of Christ Episcopal Church, First Christian Church, State Street United Methodist Church and The Presbyterian Church to honor the lives lost in the December tornadoes. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Exactly one month after a series of tornadoes struck the city of Bowling Green and killed 17 people, Christ Episcopal Church held a service of "lament and remembrance" Tuesday night for all that was lost.
Around 30 attendees watched as church leaders led songs and chants while reading passages from the Bible on the subjects of grief and loss.
The Rev. Becca Kello of Christ Episcopal Church gave the service’s message and told the crowd while the community has faced death, pain and fear, God remains with them all.
“The hurt and the pain of our common lives right now is real and physical for some,” Bello said. “It’s emotional and spiritual for others. For many, it’s a mix of all the above. Grief is the undercurrent of our community right now. Tonight, we mourn the lives lost to the deadly tornadoes that swept through our town, and we also share a common grief.
“Here is what I know about grief: We will never be the same,” she continued. “This has changed us. We will become different people than we were. We have to agree that we are a community of people that has been through a natural disaster. And God will stay with us.”
The service included the Apostle’s Creed and Lord’s Prayer before a final blessing and hymn closed the service.
Throughout the event, many in the congregation rose up and lit candles.
One of those such participants was Bowling Green resident Jim Dale, who said his home was spared from any massive loss.
“I came out to honor and remember those who lost their properties, those who lost their lives and those who lost family members,” Dale said. “I’m also here for all those who are in grief.”
The Rev. Steven Pankey of Christ Episcopal Church said the church hosted a similar service after businesses began to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic after he saw a need in the community to reconcile the pain.
“We wanted to remember how the entire community suffered through this storm,” Pankey said. “Hopefully, we can move forward. One of the things Americans have a hard time with is naming our grief. This type of service gives people a chance to acknowledge their grief before they try and move forward. Moving forward too quickly doesn’t really work.”
Pankey said Christ Episcopal Church and other churches downtown would work together for similar services in the future.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.