Exactly one month after a series of tornadoes struck the city of Bowling Green and killed 17 people, Christ Episcopal Church held a service of "lament and remembrance" Tuesday night for all that was lost.

Around 30 attendees watched as church leaders led songs and chants while reading passages from the Bible on the subjects of grief and loss.

The Rev. Becca Kello of Christ Episcopal Church gave the service’s message and told the crowd while the community has faced death, pain and fear, God remains with them all.

“The hurt and the pain of our common lives right now is real and physical for some,” Bello said. “It’s emotional and spiritual for others. For many, it’s a mix of all the above. Grief is the undercurrent of our community right now. Tonight, we mourn the lives lost to the deadly tornadoes that swept through our town, and we also share a common grief.

“Here is what I know about grief: We will never be the same,” she continued. “This has changed us. We will become different people than we were. We have to agree that we are a community of people that has been through a natural disaster. And God will stay with us.”

The service included the Apostle’s Creed and Lord’s Prayer before a final blessing and hymn closed the service.

Throughout the event, many in the congregation rose up and lit candles.

One of those such participants was Bowling Green resident Jim Dale, who said his home was spared from any massive loss.

“I came out to honor and remember those who lost their properties, those who lost their lives and those who lost family members,” Dale said. “I’m also here for all those who are in grief.”

The Rev. Steven Pankey of Christ Episcopal Church said the church hosted a similar service after businesses began to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic after he saw a need in the community to reconcile the pain.

“We wanted to remember how the entire community suffered through this storm,” Pankey said. “Hopefully, we can move forward. One of the things Americans have a hard time with is naming our grief. This type of service gives people a chance to acknowledge their grief before they try and move forward. Moving forward too quickly doesn’t really work.”

Pankey said Christ Episcopal Church and other churches downtown would work together for similar services in the future.

