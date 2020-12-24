Some area churches aren’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic slow their plans this holiday season, with several planning in-person and virtual services.
The Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green will showcase its services online on its website bgpres.org and on YouTube.
“The notion that Jesus Christ has came into the world and changed everything is a powerful idea,” Pastor Matthew Covington said. “We wanted to still recognize that something powerful is happening while also preserving our tradition, which is important to us.”
The first service at 5 p.m. will be children-friendly by focusing on the story of Christmas. The next service will be at 10 p.m. online and will focus on Christmas lessons and caroling.
Although most churches aren’t hosting services on Christmas Day, some of the largest places of worship will have multiple opportunities to celebrate the season.
Crossland Community Church will hold three special services on Christmas Eve.
Director of Communications Savannah Smith said the services will be the church’s usual Christmas Eve program accompanied by songs and a candlelit service.
“Our Christmas Eve service is usually highly attended, which is why we gave the public six opportunities to worship over two days,” Smith said. “We only have a particular number of people who can be in a service at once so we can appropriately maintain our social distancing guidelines.”
Face masks must be worn upon entry, Smith said, and Senior Pastor Gregg Farrell will focus on the power and presence of Jesus Christ in the messages.
First Baptist Church of Bowling Green will have Christmas Eve services both in person and online on Christmas Eve.
The church will not have services on Christmas Day.
“We are very excited about the broadcast,” Executive Pastor David Tooley said. “We haven’t done one before, so hopefully it will be a blessing for everyone.”
Tooley said the services will be traditional and focus on the Christmas story of the birth of Jesus Christ. Ending the programs will be a candlelit singing of “Silent Night.”
Living Hope Baptist Church will have in-person services on Christmas Eve. However, Minister for Administration & Connections Mark Gilliam said each service is already fully reserved and filled because of limited capacity during the pandemic.
