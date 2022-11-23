Two downtown churches want to ensure that everyone in the community has the opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
The annual free community Thanksgiving Day meal is a collaboration between First Christian Church and State Street United Methodist Church and dates back over 20 years.
Each church alternates hosting the event, with First Christian Church at 1106 State St. being the location of this year’s meal. Kyle McDougall, associate minister of First Christian Church, said the meal will be “everything you would serve at your house,” including turkey, cranberry sauce, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and homemade and store-bought desserts from volunteers.
She said they plan on serving around 1,100 meals.
In 2020 and 2021, delivery and carry-out were the only options available because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and McDougall said she is happy that dine-in is once again being offered to guests.
“I am curious to see how many people show up for this year’s dine-in meal,” she said. “And I want to extend a general welcome to anyone who wants to come in and not be alone at Thanksgiving,” she said.
Dine-in, carry-out and delivery is available this year, with dine-in beginning at 11 a.m. and carry-out available from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those who have already arranged for delivery will have their meal delivered to their doorsteps between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
She said at last count, there are 675 deliveries scheduled, with several going to Bowling Green Towers, 200 to the Housing Authority and 200 to The Foundry.
McDougall said volunteers are an important part of the event and are still needed, especially delivery drivers.
“The past two years, we had restrictions on volunteers because of COVID,” she said. “It will be interesting to see if more people show up this year to volunteer.”
Volunteers will begin preparing for the meal from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday by cutting up desserts, boxing them and carving the turkeys.
“It’s a lot of fun for volunteers who can’t come out on Thursday but still want to help,” she said.
To volunteer, visit First Christian’s website at fccbg.org or State Street’s website at statestreetumc.org. Links are located in the outreach sections.