People can celebrate the weekend by listening to live music at Bowling Green’s Circus Square Park on Friday evenings this summer.
The BB&T Concerts in the Park series will kick off Friday with a performance by Dizzorderly Conduct at 7 p.m. The concert, and the 11 that will follow in the coming weeks, are free to the public.
Ron Murphy, executive director for the Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said the concerts are inclusive.
“It’s good family fun,” Murphy said. “It’s for everybody – old and young. The music is suitable and enjoyable for all ages.”
When concertgoers arrive at the park, they can claim a spot for their lawn chair or blanket before visiting one of the food vendors that will be stationed in the park an hour before the music begins.
The concert series, which has been hosted annually since 1979, is presented by the DRA and BB&T Bank. The Circus Square concerts will take place every Friday at 7 p.m. through Sept. 10. The series lineup includes:
- Disorderly Conduct on Friday
- Live Wire on July 2
- Black Tie Affair on July 9
- West Wind Drive on July 16
- Andy & The Rockers on July 23
- C Dock Boyz on July 30
- High Fidelity on Aug. 6
- Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke on Aug. 13
- Fatbox on Aug. 20
- Bad Navigator on Aug. 27
- Momentum Party Band on Sept. 3
- Ernie Small Blues Band on Sept. 10
“We try to have a variety of musicians every year,” Murphy said. “Some of them have been requested by people in town.”
Murphy said the concert series is a great way to bring people to downtown Bowling Green, which is what the DRA strives to do.
“We want to showcase what downtown Bowling Green has to offer,” Murphy said.