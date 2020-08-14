The legal team for a man accused in a deadly Bowling Green shooting has objected to having its client put on trial before a masked jury.
In a motion filed Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court, attorneys for Vincent Ficklin mentioned coronavirus-related concerns about obtaining a fair trial and asked to delay the trial that is currently set to begin Sept. 22.
Ficklin, 48, is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Timothy Massey, 41, of Bowling Green.
Massey’s body was found Feb. 12, 2017, in a residence on West 15th Avenue. Authorities believe he was shot two days earlier.
A hearing is set Monday to consider a motion by Ficklin’s court-appointed attorney, Jason McGee of the state Department of Public Advocacy, to delay the trial.
Though the state Supreme Court issued an order last month allowing jury trials to resume provided that social distancing, mask-wearing and other regulations are observed in the courtroom, McGee challenges the legality of the court’s order, arguing in his motion that it violates Ficklin’s constitutional rights as a defendant.
With a jury panel wearing masks, McGee argues that attorneys would be unable to evaluate facial cues during the jury selection process. Also, jurors would be unable to assess the credibility of witnesses who wear facial coverings and judges wouldn’t be able to rule on issues of credibility if an attorney objects to certain testimony.
“Quite simply, masking all witnesses removes the opportunity to face (Ficklin’s) accusers in the constitutional sense of the term,” McGee said in his filing.
Jurors who are ill or at high risk of contracting COVID-19, or who are unable to wear masks if they pose a threat to their health, are excused from serving on a jury until a later date, according to the state Supreme Court’s order.
This exemption, McGee argues, also illegally works against Ficklin’s interests due to him also being at high risk of contracting the virus.
“Mr. Ficklin is an African-American man who suffers from several prior medical conditions for which he has undergone treatment and surgery,” McGee said in the motion. “Pursuant to the scientific data currently available, Mr. Ficklin fits into a high-risk category for the virus. This means that he would also be mandated to be excused from jury duty if he was selected, and thus, it is also not appropriate to compel him to go to trial under the same conditions that one would mandated to be excluded from.”
Masks could also hinder the ability of Ficklin’s legal team to effectively argue its defense, with McGee saying a mask “limits counsel’s ability to emote during arguments, questioning and cross-examination.”
McGee also raises concerns that the Supreme Court’s order does not appear to address what would happen should a participant in a trial contract COVID-19, exhibits symptoms of the virus, tests positive or is exposed to the virus during trial.
