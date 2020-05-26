In light of low numbers of signups for coronavirus tests this week in Warren County, Gov. Andy Beshear urged people Tuesday to get tested.
"We have a major outbreak in Warren County that our testing can help us identify and control, but you've got to go in and you've got to get tested," he said.
Confirmed Warren cases have more than doubled over the last three weeks, rising to at least 950 as of Tuesday, according to health officials.
Beshear said "only" 206 people were tested at the Kroger-operated test site in Bowling Green on Tuesday, while 84 were signed up for Wednesday, 39 on Thursday and 22 on Friday.
A permanent test site opened Friday at Walmart on Morgantown Road in Bowling Green.
Warren County-Judge Executive Mike Buchanon said that as of Monday, about 7.1 percent of the county's roughly 130,000 residents had been tested, close to double the statewide rate.
To sign up for a test at the Kroger site or at Fairview Community Health Center, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. For a test at the Walmart site, go to doineedacovid19test.com.
Meanwhile, Beshear confirmed 387 new coronavirus cases statewide since his last case update Saturday, 151 of which are probable. He said 141 were reported Sunday, 122 on Monday and 117 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 8,951. The virus-related death toll rose to 394, with three newly confirmed and one probable.
At least 193,576 people statewide have been tested, which is about 4.3 percent of the total population of 4.4 million. Of the 8,951 total cases, at least 3,115 have recovered, 489 are currently hospitalized and 78 are in intensive care.
The Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, showed 1,542 cases Tuesday in its 10-county region. Those include 949 in Warren, 224 in Butler, 125 in Logan, 56 in both Edmonson and Allen, 49 in Simpson, 43 in Barren, 21 in Hart, 15 in Monroe and four in Metcalfe.
According to a news release from the Barren River District Health Department, confirmed cases in its eight-county region have risen to 1,464. Those include 950 in Warren, 216 in Butler, 126 in Logan, 59 in Edmonson, 47 in Simpson, 36 in Barren, 24 in Hart, and six in Metcalfe. There are 27 total virus-related deaths in the district, including nine confirmed deaths in Edmonson County, six in Butler, five in Warren, three in both Simpson and Logan and one in Barren.
There are at least 59 cases in Allen County, according to an update Tuesday from the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
– This story will be updated.
